    Google may introduce potential Apple AirTag rival, likely to launch during I/O 2023: Report

    According to reports, Google is developing a rival for Apple’s AirTag and could launch it at the upcoming Google event I/O 2023. The product is rumoured and is called “Google Spot”.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    The next Google event I/O 2023 may see the introduction of Google's AirTag competitor, according to media reports. The product's name is "Google Spot," according to reports. It's also possible that Google may unveil the Pixel 7A mid-range phone, the eagerly anticipated Pixel tablet, and the Android 14 operating system at the event. The occasion is slated to occur on May 14, 2023.

    Google intends to release its first-ever item tracker in an effort to take on Apple's AirTag. The Google gadget is anticipated to be a tiny, circular Bluetooth tracker that can be fastened to wallets, keys, and other things to assist users in finding them using their mobile devices. 

    Along with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung is reportedly working on a brand-new item tracker that will be unveiled later in 2023.

    Speaking of AirTags, they are small circular trackers called AirTags may be affixed to priceless objects like bags, wallets, and other valuables that individuals can lose. The Apple AirTag locates objects by using "Find My Network." The AirTag can also make a sound when prompted through the Find My app, making it easier to locate the item. Additionally, AirTag also has a built-in speaker which helps in finding the lost item by making a sound.

    Samsung's SmartTag+ is believed to employ ultra-wideband technology to find missing things, according to a blog post. According to reports, it's possible that Google will utilise the same technology in its anticipated AirTag competitor gadget, the details of which might be revealed during the Google I/O event on May 14, 2023.

