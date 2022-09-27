Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may not host launch event for iPads, MacBook Pro in October

    Reports has quoted industry analysts suggesting that Apple will launch the iPads and the MacBooks via a press release in October instead of hosting a full-fledged event. Reports have suggested that Apple could bring the new iPad, iPad Pro and even the MacBook Pro M2 chip in October.

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    The new iPhones were released by Apple this month, but they won't be the last this year. According to reports, Apple may release the new iPad, iPad Pro, and maybe even the MacBook Pro M2 processor in October. However, it is doubtful that the corporation would hold another event to introduce these goods.

    According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who cited industry analysts, Apple would post a press release announcing the iPad and MacBook in October rather than holding a formal event. We are now rather shocked that Apple might use this strategy to introduce a new line of devices.

    The lack of enthusiasm in holding an event for the MacBook Pros with M2 processors is understandable, but the Cupertino-based company could use some marketing blitz for the new iPad and iPad Pro.

    It has been time for the basic iPad to receive a makeover, just like the iPad Air. According to leaks, Apple may power the new iPad with the A14 Bionic chip for improved performance and compatibility for 5G, and it may also include USB C for charging like the current iPads.

    We are optimistic that the screen bezels will also get smaller, enabling the firm to do away with the physical touch ID in favour of the fingerprint sensor that will be placed to the side of the power button, similar to what we have on the iPad Air.

    With the new M2 processor, which has a maximum RAM capacity of 16GB, the iPad Pro series might also receive an update. Since the normal iPad is now the most cheap option, it's likely that the changes may enable Apple to raise the price of its well-liked tablet. In any case, we'll be on the lookout for any hints that Apple could be planning an event for next month, unless the rumour is accurate and it has other plans for customers.

