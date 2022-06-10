Apple to start production of M2 Pro chipset, to be made on 3Nm process

The new M2 Pro chipset will reportedly include four efficiency cores and eight performance cores. There are just two efficiency cores in the current M-series chipsets.

Apple only debuted the M2 CPU last week with the new MacBook Air and Pro, and the corporation is already planning for its replacement. According to fresh sources, Apple will begin mass production of the M2 Pro chipset, which will be made by TSMC on a 3nm technology.

According to Jeff Pu, Analyst, Haitong Intl Tech Research, production will begin before the end of 2022, allowing it to be ready for the new Macs in early 2023. According to Pu, the new M2 Pro chipset will be manufactured on the 3nm technology, which is a significant improvement over the 5nm process used to produce the M2 and M1 Pro hardware.

The new M2 Pro chipset will reportedly include four efficiency cores and eight performance cores. There are just two efficiency cores in the current M-series chipsets.

The M2 chipset is already an improvement over the first-generation M1 processor seen in the MacBook Air 2020 model. It offers 18% higher CPU performance than the M1 and a 35% increase in GPU performance. This M2 system also supports up to 24GB of RAM. In recent years, Apple has gradually transitioned all of its Mac devices to the M-series silicone.

The MacBook Air was the first to be improved, followed by the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and even the iMac. The performance levels are expected to rise with the release of the second-generation MacBook Air 2022 and MacBook Pro 13-inch versions.

The competition is certainly feeling the pressure, which is why Intel and AMD are working tirelessly on performance CPUs that potentially rival Apple's M series chips.

We're excited to see how the M2-based MacBooks perform, and in the coming weeks, Apple will send the goods to testers throughout the world, who will put the machine through rigorous testing to determine its worth.