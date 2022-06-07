Apple WWDC 2022: MacBook Air with M2 chip launched; 5 things you need to know

The notch display and MagSafe charging connector are included, and the design is identical to the Pro edition. It goes without saying that the M2 chip will significantly improve performance, but if the M1 chip is sufficient for you, the good news is that Apple will continue to offer the M1 version.

While most laptop purchasers in India may be thinking about how the M1 processor in the new MacBook Air makes all the difference, there is now an upgrade. The new M2 chip-powered MacBook Air, according to Apple, is significantly quicker and more powerful than the M1-powered MacBook.

In addition, the M2 chip-powered MacBook Air resembles the current MacBook Pro. The notch display and MagSafe charging connector are included, and the design is identical to the Pro edition. It goes without saying that the M2 chip will significantly improve performance, but if the M1 chip is sufficient for you, the good news is that Apple will continue to offer the M1 version.

Fast processor: The new MacBook Air with M2 microprocessor comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, an up to 18-hour battery life, and MagSafe charging. It comes in four different colours: silver, space grey, midnight, and starlight.

8K video quality: The M2 processor has an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. "M2 also has a next-generation media engine and a strong ProRes video engine for hardware-accelerated encode and decoding, allowing computers with M2 to play back more streams of 4K and 8K video than before," Apple says.

Better sound system: The new MacBook Air has a new microphones, and a four-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos compatibility. The speakers and microphones are fully incorporated into the keyboard and display. The MacBook Air now supports Dolby Atmos immersive Spatial Audio for music and movies.

Fast charging: A new 35W compact power converter with two USB-C connections is available, allowing customers to charge two devices simultaneously. There's also an optional 67W USB-C power converter that enables quick charge, allowing you to charge up to 50% in only 30 minutes.

Price, storage and RAM: The base edition of the Apple MacBook Air with M2 begins at Rs 1,19,900 and includes an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. The 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD version, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,49,900. For an additional Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000, you can up the RAM to 24GB and the storage to 2TB SSD.

