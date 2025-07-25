Apple has released the iOS 26 public beta, offering a preview of new features like Liquid Glass design and enhanced AI capabilities. The update is available for iPhone 11 and later, requiring a substantial download and installation.

Apple iOS 26 public beta released on Thursday, just a day after Apple offered the iOS 26 beta 4 and iOS 18.6 beta 4 updates. The iOS 26 public beta is the safe and convenient method to test out the new version before it becomes official, but the iOS 26 developer beta has given us a sneak peek at the major design and feature enhancements that will be available later this year when the iPhone 17 series appears.

You just need to sign up for the Apple iOS 26 beta program and get the new released version on your eligible iPhone with an over-the-air update.

Apple iOS 26 public beta: How to download it?

You may use your Apple ID to access the window where you can sign in to Apple's beta program. Your iPhone will flash the latest version if you have previously done it for the iOS 18 beta upgrade. The instructions below may be used to install the iOS 26 beta program:

Go to Settings.

Proceed to the General

Select "Software Update."

Select "Beta Updates."

Choose the public beta of iOS 26.

Apple will display the most recent update.

To begin the installation, authenticate with your six-digit passcode.

To access the iOS 26 public beta, restart your iPhone.

The details of the iOS 26 public beta update, which includes a 15.68GB download package compatible with a number of iPhone models, have been confirmed by us. It takes some time for the public beta to fully download, so be careful to install it on a backup device.

Installing the latest public beta version requires an iPhone 11 or later device. The company will no longer release iOS versions for users of the iPhone Xs or Xr.

Apple iOS 26 public beta: What's new?

The Liquid Glass design is among iOS 26's most obvious updates. It makes UI components and programs appear translucent. This visual effect can be seen across the system, including on the Lock Screen, Control Centre, and Home Screen, as well as in applications like Safari, Phone, Camera, and Music.

Additionally, the Lock Screen has been revamped with a dynamic clock and 3D picture effects. For a glass-like appearance, app icons can also be made to appear transparent. The update also includes a number of AI capabilities, including as live translation, shortcuts driven by AI, poll suggestions in Messages, and Visual Intelligence for more intelligent picture searches.

A dedicated game app, Call Screening, and Hold Assist are some of the other recent enhancements. Additionally, iOS 26 upgrades Image Playground and Genmoji.