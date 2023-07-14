Apple iOS 17 public beta available! 6 new features to look out for

A‌pple’s latest iOS 17‌ comes with new features and enhancements, including StandBy mode, Bi-lingual Siri experience, Extended call history and more. First beta of iOS 17, the latest version of the iPhone operating system announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023.

The first beta of iOS 17, the most recent version of the iPhone operating system unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023, has been made available by US-based tech giant Apple. As a result, consumers may now test out the iOS 17 public beta for free.

The most recent version of iOS from Apple, iOS 17, has a number of new features and improvements, including StandBy mode, a bilingual Siri experience, extended call history, and more.

The business claims that iOS 17 offers a practical multilingual Siri experience, allowing customers to communicate with Siri in a combination of English and Hindi. English can also be mixed with Telegu, Punjabi, Kannada, or Marathi by users. New transliteration keyboards for popular Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam are also included in iOS 17.

CONTACT POSTERS: There will be significant feature updates to the Phone app. Contact Posters, which enable you customise how you appear on other people's devices across Phone, FaceTime, Messages, and AirDrop, give incoming calls a completely different appearance.

MESSAGES: You may now examine a transcription of your audio messages and utilise search criteria to discover the precise message you need.

FACETIME: New video effects on all video conferencing applications, including FaceTime, giving you new ways to express yourself. Continuity Camera is now available for FaceTime calls on Apple TV 4K.

STANDBY: You can get a new full-screen experience with glanceable information while your iPhone is charging by flipping it on its side. Clocks, pictures, and widgets are all options for display.

MAPS: The ability to download and utilise offline maps has been added. While offline, you may choose a location you want to access, search for and explore location details, and receive routes for all means of transportation.

JOURNAL: This brand-new app lets you capture your life’s everyday moments and special events by writing about them. Journal also includes scheduled notifications to help build a habit and look back to past events to generate new insights.

