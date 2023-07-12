Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list & more to another account

Netflix has made a change to its Profile Transfer feature. Netflix has updated the feature so that you can transfer your profile to an already existing account instead of creating a new one. This new feature introduced by Netflix has significant implications for the password sharing crackdown that the company initiated.

According to the company's blog post, "Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account)." A profile can be transferred as long as it is on an active account, isn't a Kids profile, isn't PIN protected (if it has a PIN, remove it and then transfer) and doesn't have a profile email address attached to it.

With profile transfer, a Netflix subscriber and anyone using their account may move their whole profile, including their recommendations, watching history, My List, game saves, settings, and more, to a new or existing account. As per Netflix’s blog, you will be notified by email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available on your account.

In order to avoid password sharing, the streaming service originally introduced the profile transfer option in October of last year. Users may move their customised recommendations, watching history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to another account using this function.

The business had, however, last month stopped offering new members in Canada its $9.99 CAD per month Basic plan. Users are now required to pay $16.99 CAD per month for the Standard plan to get rid of adverts and enable downloads.