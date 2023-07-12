Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list & more to another account

    Netflix has made a change to its Profile Transfer feature. Netflix has updated the feature so that you can transfer your profile to an already existing account instead of creating a new one. This new feature introduced by Netflix has significant implications for the password sharing crackdown that the company initiated.
     

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    Netflix has made a change to its Profile Transfer feature. Members of Netflix may transfer their profile choices and settings between accounts using this tool. Before, you had to make a brand-new account if you wanted to move your profile to another account. However, Netflix has since changed the functionality so that you may move your profile to an existing account rather than opening a new one.
     
    According to the company's blog post, "Starting today, the profile transfer feature has been updated to allow transfers to an existing account (instead of requiring a new account)." A profile can be transferred as long as it is on an active account, isn't a Kids profile, isn't PIN protected (if it has a PIN, remove it and then transfer) and doesn't have a profile email address attached to it.

    With profile transfer, a Netflix subscriber and anyone using their account may move their whole profile, including their recommendations, watching history, My List, game saves, settings, and more, to a new or existing account.   As per Netflix’s blog, you will be notified by email as soon as Profile Transfer becomes available on your account. 

    In order to avoid password sharing, the streaming service originally introduced the profile transfer option in October of last year. Users may move their customised recommendations, watching history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to another account using this function.

    The business had, however, last month stopped offering new members in Canada its $9.99 CAD per month Basic plan. Users are now required to pay $16.99 CAD per month for the Standard plan to get rid of adverts and enable downloads.

