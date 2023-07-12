Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Prime Day sale to begin from July 15: iPhone 14, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra & more on discount

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    The Amazon Prime Day deal will begin on July 15 and last for two days. On well-known phones like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iPhone 14, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and others, Amazon promises to give significant reductions.
     

    article_image1

    The Amazon Prime Day deal will begin on July 15 and last for two days. However, this discount will only be active for 48 hours, so it will only be available through July 16. Amazon has promised to provide significant savings on well-known phones like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iPhone 14, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and more during this sale time. The business teased the costs of select 5G phones before to the sale event. The specifics are shown below.

    article_image2

    iPhone 14

    The iPhone 14 will be available for Rs 66,499. The same iPhone is still selling for Rs 79,900 on Apple's online store, which means that the iPhone 14 will receive a discount of Rs 13,401 during Amazon Prime Day sale, which starts soon. The mentioned price is for the 128GB storage model.

    article_image3

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro

    The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will have a similar pricing of Rs 31,999 and an offer depending on a bank card. It had a Rs 34,999 price tag when it was first introduced in India. Under the hood, it has a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is quick and can provide consumers with smooth performance at an affordable price. Amazon has yet to disclose the remaining Prime Day sale specials.

    article_image4

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

    The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which was just released in India, would reportedly be offered with a starting price of Rs 82,999, according to the Amazon Prime Day teaser website. The price of the gadget in the nation was Rs 89,999. This indicates that clients would receive a Rs 7,000 discount. The 256GB storage variant is priced at this amount.

    article_image5

    Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G

    Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which was just released, would be offered for sale for an effective price of Rs 22,499 instead of the initial Rs 23,999.

    OnePlus Nord 3

    The OnePlus Nord 3 will effectively cost Rs 32,999.  The price of this OnePlus phone was just reduced to Rs 33,999 in India. The firm has not yet provided information regarding the reduction, which may be predicated on a few specific bank cards.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series prices leaked ahead of July 26 launch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series' prices leaked ahead of July 26 launch

    Google Pixel 7 available for Rs 7399 on Flipkart after Nothing Phone 2 launch Check out deal details gcw

    Google Pixel 7 available for Rs 7,399 on Flipkart! Check out deal details

    MASSIVE price cut on Nothing Phone 1 after Phone 2 launch Know how much it costs now gcw

    MASSIVE price cut on Nothing Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch; Know how much it costs now

    Nothing Phone 2 with OLED display 50MP dual cameras launched Here is what makes it special gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) with OLED display, 50MP dual cameras launched; Here's what makes it special

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale Check details gcw

    iPhone 13 available for Rs 20,999 on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan to Irfan Khan: 5 Bollywood stars belonging to royalty ATG

    Sara Ali Khan to Irfan Khan: 5 Bollywood stars belonging to royalty

    Is Jennifer Lopez Ben Afflecks marriage falling apart? Here's what we know ADC

    Is Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage falling apart? Here's what we know

    Meet Uorfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed; check out her SEXY Instagram posts RBA

    Meet Uorfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed; check out her SEXY Instagram posts

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    The Kissing Booth to After: 6 series and films based on Wattpad Novels vma

    The Kissing Booth to After: 6 series and films based on Wattpad Novels

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon