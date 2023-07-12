Amazon Prime Day sale to begin from July 15: iPhone 14, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra & more on discount

The Amazon Prime Day deal will begin on July 15 and last for two days. On well-known phones like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iPhone 14, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and others, Amazon promises to give significant reductions.



The Amazon Prime Day deal will begin on July 15 and last for two days. However, this discount will only be active for 48 hours, so it will only be available through July 16. Amazon has promised to provide significant savings on well-known phones like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iPhone 14, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, and more during this sale time. The business teased the costs of select 5G phones before to the sale event. The specifics are shown below.

iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 will be available for Rs 66,499. The same iPhone is still selling for Rs 79,900 on Apple's online store, which means that the iPhone 14 will receive a discount of Rs 13,401 during Amazon Prime Day sale, which starts soon. The mentioned price is for the 128GB storage model.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will have a similar pricing of Rs 31,999 and an offer depending on a bank card. It had a Rs 34,999 price tag when it was first introduced in India. Under the hood, it has a high-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is quick and can provide consumers with smooth performance at an affordable price. Amazon has yet to disclose the remaining Prime Day sale specials.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which was just released in India, would reportedly be offered with a starting price of Rs 82,999, according to the Amazon Prime Day teaser website. The price of the gadget in the nation was Rs 89,999. This indicates that clients would receive a Rs 7,000 discount. The 256GB storage variant is priced at this amount.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which was just released, would be offered for sale for an effective price of Rs 22,499 instead of the initial Rs 23,999. OnePlus Nord 3 The OnePlus Nord 3 will effectively cost Rs 32,999. The price of this OnePlus phone was just reduced to Rs 33,999 in India. The firm has not yet provided information regarding the reduction, which may be predicated on a few specific bank cards.