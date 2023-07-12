Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk announces formation of his new company xAI to 'understand the universe'

    Elon Musk's new AI company, xAI, is aimed at understanding the universe, with team members from DeepMind and OpenAI, as they plan to compete with leading chatbot developers and address AI safety concerns.

    BREAKING Elon Musk announces formation of his new company xAI to 'understand reality' snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

    Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and owner of Twitter, on Wednesday announced the launch of a new AI company called xAI. The company aims to explore and understand the true nature of the universe. Musk and his team will provide further details in a live Twitter Spaces chat scheduled for Friday.

    The xAI team consists of experienced individuals who have previously worked at renowned organizations such as DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and Tesla. They have been involved in notable projects including DeepMind's AlphaCode and OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 chatbots. With xAI, Musk appears to be positioning the company to compete with established players like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, who have developed leading chatbots such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Claude.

    Reports about the startup initially surfaced in April, indicating that Musk had secured thousands of GPU processors from Nvidia to potentially power a large language model. In the same month, Musk discussed his plans for another AI tool called "TruthGPT" during an interview on Fox News Channel, expressing concern that existing AI companies prioritize politically correct systems.

    Dan Hendrycks, the executive director of the Center for AI Safety, will serve as an advisor to xAI. The Center for AI Safety is a San Francisco-based nonprofit that emphasized the need to address the risks of AI in a letter signed by tech leaders. However, this letter received criticism from some academics and ethicists who believe that focusing excessively on AI's future threats diverts attention from the harm caused by algorithms to marginalized communities in the present.

    According to reports, Musk incorporated xAI in Nevada in March. Previously, he temporarily changed the name of Twitter to "X Corp" in certain financial filings. However, xAI's website clarifies that it is separate from X Corp and highlights its intention to collaborate closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to advance their mission.

    Also read: Tesla's 'Project 42', a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, sparks internal probe: Report

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Tesla 'Project 42', a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, sparks internal probe: Report snt

    Tesla's 'Project 42', a glass house for CEO Elon Musk, sparks internal probe: Report

    India retail inflation jumps to 4 81 per cent in june due to surging food prices gcw

    India’s retail inflation jumps to 4.81% in June due to surging food prices

    House rents soaring in Bengaluru; tenants being told to 'take it or leave it' vkp

    House rents soaring in Bengaluru; tenants being told to 'take it or leave it'

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 12: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel rate today, July 12: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

    50th GST Council: Full list of items to be costlier and cheaper after meet snt

    50th GST Council: Full list of items to be costlier and cheaper after meet

    Recent Stories

    football Is retirement on Lionel Messi's mind? Argentine opens up about international future (WATCH) snt

    Is retirement on Lionel Messi's mind? Argentine opens up about international future (WATCH)

    Sun to reach 'solar maximum' in 2025, sparks fears of potential 'Internet apocalypse' snt

    Sun to reach 'solar maximum' in 2025, sparks fears of potential 'Internet apocalypse'

    WATCH Viral video shows disturbing brawl among women inside Kolkata local; internet jokes about 'free WWE' snt

    WATCH: Viral video shows disturbing brawl among women inside Kolkata local; internet jokes about 'free WWE'

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur reveals how she ousted defending champion Elena Rybakina (WATCH) snt

    Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur reveals how she ousted defending champion Elena Rybakina (WATCH)

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Congress turning Karnataka into safe haven for crime and criminals: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon