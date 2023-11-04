Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Apple iOS 17.2 update coming soon: Check out latest features you can expect

    Apple is reportedly planning to bring many new features and changes for iPhones in the upcoming software update. From Journal app to setting  Action button to open the Translate app; Check out full list of features.

    Apple iOS 17 2 update coming soon Check out latest features you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    Apple is said to be getting ready to release a number of new features and updates for iPhones in the next software update, following the release of the iOS 17.2 beta version to developers and testers last week.

    Installing the iOS 17.2 update may be done through the Settings app by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Check out the full list of new features for iOS 17.2, which is scheduled to be released in December.

    • On the Dynamic Island, you may configure the Action button on iOS 17.2 to swiftly launch the Translate app.
    • You can now capture your day with writing, images, music, and more with the new Journal app. It makes recommendations depending on what you've done.
    • New widgets for your home and lock screens, like as a digital clock and daily predictions, are available in the Weather and Clock applications.
    • The texts app makes it simple to attach stickers to texts.
    • With the latest version, you may alter your Memoji's waist, breast, and other body parts.
    • In iOS 17.2, you may disable your Apple Music Listening History with a new Focus filter. This way, if you let someone else use your iPhone to listen to music, you can instantly activate the Focus with a tap and stop their song selections from influencing your suggestions.
    • If a state-sponsored attacker or other hostile actor were to successfully penetrate cloud servers and implant their own device to eavesdrop on a discussion between users who have activated iMessage Contact Key Verification, users will be notified.

    According to related news, Apple may provide generative AI tools for iPhone customers by the following year. In this week's investor call, Apple CEO Tim Cook reaffirmed the company's intentions in the field of artificial intelligence.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus Diwali sale Check out amazing discounts on OnePlus Nord 3 OnePlus 11R more gcw

    OnePlus Diwali sale: Check out amazing discounts on OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 11R & more

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch gcw

    iQOO 12 Pro major specifications revealed ahead of November 7 launch

    Apple is working on generative AI based features confirms CEO Tim Cook gcw

    Apple is working on generative-AI based features, confirms CEO Tim Cook

    Delhi air pollution 5 best air purifiers to keep your home protected gcw

    Delhi air pollution: 5 best air purifiers to keep your home protected

    Google introduces car crash detection feature in Pixel phones Here is how you can enable it gcw

    Google introduces car crash detection feature in Pixel phones; Here's how you can enable it

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details

    Rome to Venice: 7 places to visit when in Italy ATG

    Rome to Venice: 7 places to visit when in Italy

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details vma

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand run rampage on Pakistan, Rachin Ravindra scores another ton avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand run rampage on Pakistan, Rachin Ravindra scores another ton

    Air purifiers to masks: 7 ways to keep you safe from Smog in winter ATG

    Air purifiers to masks: 7 ways to keep you safe from Smog in winter

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon