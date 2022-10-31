Apple iOS 16.2 to bring new features, likely to be roll out in December: Report

Mark Gurman believes that Apple will start rolling out iOS 16.2 mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2. To recall, Apple iOS 16.1 brought in battery percentage in the status bar, new user interface for screenshot, dedicated home screen customisation.

Apple recently launched iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users and it brought some new features that the company promised when the new OS was unveiled at WWDC 2022. Mark Gurman, a well-known Bloomberg journalist, recently shared information regarding iOS 16.2 in his most recent Power on newsletter. Gurman predicts that Apple will begin distributing iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 in the middle of December. For those who are unaware, Apple last week published the first beta versions of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2.

According to MacRumors, Apple's iOS 16.2 release will reinstate the Live Activities integration. According to the report, the capabilities will also be compatible with some sports games played on the iPhone's built-in TV app.

A lock screen sleep widget is also anticipated to be added in the update. As you may remember, Apple iOS 16.1 added the battery percentage to the status bar, a new screenshot user interface, the ability to customise the home screen specifically, and other features. In iOS 16, Apple launched a new function that allows iPhone users to view the battery percentage; however, the capability was previously only available on a few specific iPhone models. With the release of iOS 16.1, Apple included a new battery % indicator to the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.

After tapping the "Customize" interface on the Lock Screen, Apple iPhone users can now see a choice between the Lock Screen and the Home Screen. The feature makes it simpler to change the iPhone's appearance from a single location.

The iOS 16.1 update, as announced by Apple, now includes iCloud Shared Photo Library, making it simple to keep your family images current. This update also contains various improvements and bug updates for your iPhone, such as support for third-party applications in Live Activities and Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don't own an Apple Watch.

The most recent iOS version also enables safe sharing of hotel room keys saved in the Wallet app and other information via messaging services like Messages and WhatsApp.

