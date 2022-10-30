Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have THIS feature from iPhone 8, SE 3

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could swap mechanical volume and power buttons for solid-state toggles that use haptic feedback instead. The iPhone 8, as well as the second and third-generation models of the budget-friendly iPhone SE also feature a solid-state home button.

The Apple iPhone 15 series has lately been the subject of multiple leaks. A fresh claim made by well-known expert Ming-Chi Kuo is added to the list. He claims that with the iPhone 15 Pro models, Apple could do away with the conventional power and volume buttons. Instead, it may provide the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max solid-state power and volume buttons.

With the iPhone 7, the Cupertino-based business debuted the solid-power button. The button vibrates when pressed, yet it cannot be physically pressed. The button is also featured on iPhone 8, iPhone SE (2nd generation) and iPhone SE (3rd generation). The haptic engine used by Apple to power their marketed power button is the same one that iOS 16 uses to allow haptic keyboard presses.

According to Kuo, there will be internal left and right taptic engines that will generate force feedback to give consumers the impression that they are pushing real buttons. He continues by saying that Android phone manufacturers would likely emulate Apple's high-end smartphone design in order to develop new selling features, which is structurally advantageous for the mobile phone vibrator market.

According to a rumour, Apple may choose a new naming convention for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It is supposed to have a high-end titanium body and go by the name iPhone 15 Ultra. The Pro versions in this range were once anticipated to feature titanium bodies before the debut of the iPhone 14 series, however that did not occur.

The next Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will feel more luxurious thanks to titanium, which also makes the phone lighter, tougher, more scratch-resistant than steel. It is significant to note that titanium-built phones are quite uncommon and will assist to enhance the appearance of the next product.

Additionally, following an EU rule, Apple has indicated that it will switch to USB Type-C charging for iPhones. With the release of the iPhone 15 series, USB-C is probably going to be available on iPhones. Additionally, it is anticipated that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would have more RAM than their predecessors.

