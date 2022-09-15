iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48-hour period

iOS 16 is perhaps a more appealing update because of the visual changes it brings to the iPhone with the customisable Lock Screen and widget options. Additionally, it adds Messages capabilities like iMessage editing, undo send, and others.

More people are using tech giant Apple’s iOS 16 in the first two days compared to iOS 15, says a new report. An estimated 11.6 per cent of iPhones have iOS 16, which was released this week, installed, according to statistics provided by analytics firm Mixpanel.

According to MacRumors, just 8.5% of smartphones had iOS 15 loaded after two days when it was launched last year, indicating that iOS 16 is being distributed more quickly this time around. The visual changes iOS 16 makes to the iPhone with its customizable Lock Screen and widget options make it perhaps a more alluring update. Additionally, it adds Messages capabilities like iMessage editing, undo send, and others.

Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

At the moment, Apple is also providing users the option to stay on iOS 15.7, which may deter them from updating to iOS 16. Mixpanel measures iOS adoption rates based on visits to apps and websites where its analytics metrics are used, and this is not official data from Apple, the report said.

Apple hasn't updated the information on iOS 15 since May 31, thus it's possible that it won't release new iOS installation figures for a while. According to Mixpanel statistics, 78.41% of users are still on iOS 15, while only 10% are using an earlier version of iOS.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series launch triggers meme fest on social media; Check out

The iOS 16 release date was confirmed by Apple during its Far Out event. The software's first free upgrade announcement was made during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and the beta version was released in July. Now, starting on September 12, the stable version will be accessible. The new iPhone 14 models from Apple will ship with iOS 16, while other handsets will get the OS upgrade the following week. The upgraded lock screen, iCloud Shared Photo Library, messaging, and other modifications are just a few of the new features that come with the new operating system.

Also Read | iOS 16 coming to your iPhones on September 12; 5 major features expected to come