Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48-hour period

    iOS 16 is perhaps a more appealing update because of the visual changes it brings to the iPhone with the customisable Lock Screen and widget options.  Additionally, it adds Messages capabilities like iMessage editing, undo send, and others.
     

    Apple iOS 16 adoption sees an increase than iOS 15 adoption in first 48 hour period gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    More people are using tech giant Apple’s iOS 16 in the first two days compared to iOS 15, says a new report. An estimated 11.6 per cent of iPhones have iOS 16, which was released this week, installed, according to statistics provided by analytics firm Mixpanel.

    According to MacRumors, just 8.5% of smartphones had iOS 15 loaded after two days when it was launched last year, indicating that iOS 16 is being distributed more quickly this time around. The visual changes iOS 16 makes to the iPhone with its customizable Lock Screen and widget options make it perhaps a more alluring update. Additionally, it adds Messages capabilities like iMessage editing, undo send, and others.

    Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

    At the moment, Apple is also providing users the option to stay on iOS 15.7, which may deter them from updating to iOS 16. Mixpanel measures iOS adoption rates based on visits to apps and websites where its analytics metrics are used, and this is not official data from Apple, the report said.

    Apple hasn't updated the information on iOS 15 since May 31, thus it's possible that it won't release new iOS installation figures for a while. According to Mixpanel statistics, 78.41% of users are still on iOS 15, while only 10% are using an earlier version of iOS.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series launch triggers meme fest on social media; Check out

    The iOS 16 release date was confirmed by Apple during its Far Out event. The software's first free upgrade announcement was made during the company's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and the beta version was released in July. Now, starting on September 12, the stable version will be accessible. The new iPhone 14 models from Apple will ship with iOS 16, while other handsets will get the OS upgrade the following week. The upgraded lock screen, iCloud Shared Photo Library, messaging, and other modifications are just a few of the new features that come with the new operating system.

    Also Read | iOS 16 coming to your iPhones on September 12; 5 major features expected to come

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace gcw

    Govt warns about new mobile banking virus prowling in Indian cyberspace

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale iPhone 13 below Rs 50000 iPhone 11 under Rs 30000 how to grab offer gcw

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000 & iPhone 11 under Rs 30,000? Here's how to avail it

    Want to recharge your FASTag via WhatsApp? Here's how - adt

    Want to recharge your FASTag via WhatsApp? Here's how

    Vivo V25 with colour changing back panel launched in India Know price features and more gcw

    Vivo V25 with colour-changing back panel launched in India; Know price, features and more

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Know dates offers on iPhones gadgets more gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Know dates, offers on gadgets and more

    Recent Stories

    Hot pics Namrata Malla shows off her twerking skills in this new SEXY video drb

    Hot pics: Namrata Malla shows off her twerking skills in this new SEXY video

    BJP offers Kejriwal 5 autos as 'gift' after his run-in with Gujarat police over auto trip - adt

    BJP offers Kejriwal 5 autos as 'gift' after his run-in with Gujarat police over auto trip

    MHT CET 2022 Result for PCM and PCB group released know how to download scorecard gcw

    MHT CET 2022: Result for PCM and PCB group released, know how to download scorecard

    NCC cadet thrashed bus conductor in Bhopal; find out what happens next - gps

    NCC cadet thrashed bus conductor in Bhopal; find out what happens next

    Baba Ramdev may announce Patanjali Group IPO plan on September 16 gcw

    Baba Ramdev may announce Patanjali Group IPO plan on September 16

    Recent Videos

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon