Apple introduces iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to THESE countries

Apple’s 'Emergency SOS via Satellite' is finally available in some European countries. The feature was rolled out in the U.S. and Canada last month. It enables users to get in touch with emergency services with their iPhones in areas with no network.

In a major development, Apple has announced its Emergency SOS via satellite is expanding to four more countries including Germany, France, United Kingdom and Ireland. It is accessible on all iPhone 14 models. Despite being outside of Wi-Fi or cellular network coverage, technology enables smartphone users to send and receive messages with emergency services.

Additionally, users may launch the Find My application and broadcast their live position using satellite from anywhere in the globe if they want to let their relatives know how they are doing, according to the business.

"Emergency SOS through satellite makes emergency communications over satellite more accessible, which is quite exciting," said Gary Manchado, CEO of the European Emergency Number Association.

When the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are activated at the beginning of their usage, these services will be provided without charge for a period of two consecutive years. iOS 16.1 or later versions are required for the satellite-operated Emergency SOS and Find My services.

The IT giant announced the availability of these services for consumers in the US and Canada last month. Earlier, before launching the new emergency feature, Apple said it was spending $450 million in US infrastructure to support the service.

Within weeks of its activation in the U.S., the feature saved a stranded man in Alaska after he activated Emergency SOS via satellite on his iPhone to call for help.

