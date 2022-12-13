Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster, alert slider, curved display & more

    OnePlus 11R is expected to launch very soon. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus 11R specs have leaked online. OnePlus 11 is also in the works. Ahead of the official launch, the complete specifications sheet of the OnePlus 11R has leaked online. Here's a closer look.
     

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 4:59 PM IST

    The OnePlus 11R launch is anticipated to happen shortly. According to rumours and leaks, the smartphone will reportedly be unveiled in the first half of 2023, which is also when the OnePlus 11 is anticipated to go on sale. Online leaks have revealed all of the OnePlus 11R's specs before its official release. Notably, OnePlus hasn't yet made any public announcements on the OnePlus 10R replacement.

    According to a recent media reports, the OnePlus 11R will have an IR blaster and an alert slider, both of which were absent from certain previously released OnePlus smartphones, including the company's most recent flagship, the OnePlus 10T.

    According to the report, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which also powers the most recent OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 10T, will power the OnePlus 11R.

    The OnePlus 11R is said to include a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and HDR10+ compatibility as far as specifications are concerned. According to the report, the upcoming smartphone would have a curved display with a notch in the middle and an in-display fingerprint reader.

    The leak also implies that the phone will have a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The OnePlus 11 is expected to feature 100W fast charging when it launches next month. The OnePlus 11R hasn't been officially announced by the business, but rumours indicate that it might launch in the first half of 2023. No exact day or time has been given.

