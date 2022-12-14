Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 16.2 released! Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 & more get 5G cellular support

    Apart from 5G cellular support, iOS 16.2 brings new features including Apple Music Sing, new home app architecture and others. iOS 16.2 brings a slew of upgrades from an all-new Freeform app to end-to-end iCloud encryption aka Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, seemingly improved always-on settings (an iPhone 14 Pro exclusive), and more.

    iOS 16 2 released Apple iPhone 14 iPhone 13 iPhone 12 more get 5G cellular support gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    The iOS 16.2 update has begun to be released by Apple to eligible iPhone owners. Despite the fact that iOS 16.2 has a tonne of new features and enhancements, 5G cellular capability is one of the things that iPhone owners have been eagerly awaiting. Users of Apple's iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone SE 3 may access 5G services with the latest iOS 16.2. The 5G network was previously exclusively accessible to iOS 16.2 beta users.

    Apple has said that it is collaborating with carrier partners in India to provide iPhone consumers with the finest 5G experience. With the release of iOS 16.2, Apple iPhone 5G network functionality is now available in more than 70 nations worldwide.

    Also Read | OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster, alert slider, curved display & more

    Since the introduction of the 5G network in India, the majority of smartphone makers have released upgrades to allow the 5G network. Airtel 5G and the Jio 5G network are now accessible in all of the main cities around the nation.

    Along with compatibility for 5G cellular networks, iOS 16.2 adds a number of new features, such as Apple Music Sing, a new home app design, the ability to turn off wallpaper and notifications for always-on displays, a lock screen sleep widget, AirTag alerts, quiet Siri replies, and more.

    Also Read | Best of 2022: iPhone 14 Pro to Nothing Phone (1); Top 5 smartphones of the year

    In order to provide iPhone consumers with the finest 5G experience as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is over, Apple carefully collaborated with its "carrier partners in India".

    In order to guarantee a fantastic experience for iPhone consumers, Apple conducts intensive testing with carrier partners. In order to enable consumers remain in contact, share, and enjoy the material, iPhone gives users very fast download and upload speeds, improved streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked! Here's how much it may cost

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 13 for Rs 35399 You can buy Apple smartphone at this price on Flipkart Details here gcw

    iPhone 13 for Rs 35,399? You can buy Apple smartphone at this price on Flipkart; Details here

    OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster alert slider curved display more gcw

    OnePlus 11R likely to have IR blaster, alert slider, curved display & more

    Xiaomi Buds 4 with call noise reduction upto 20 hours battery life launched All details here gcw

    Xiaomi Buds 4 with call noise reduction, upto 20 hours battery life launched; All details here

    Xiaomi Watch S2 5 reasons why you should buy this latest smartwatch gcw

    Xiaomi Watch S2: 5 reasons why you should buy this latest smartwatch

    confirmed Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G to launch date on January 5 2023 will come with 200MP camera gcw

    It's CONFIRMED! Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G to launch date on January 5, will come with 200MP camera

    Recent Stories

    Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka; Police hunt for bike-borne men - adt

    Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka; Police hunt for bike-borne men

    Next Manmohan Singh BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    'Next Manmohan Singh': BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    3 features which messaging app WhatsApp should add soon gcw

    3 features which messaging app WhatsApp should add soon

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee teases fans by flaunting pictures of her Mehendi and Kaleere - READ ON

    Who is Bernard Arnault, world's richest person? Know everything about the CEO of LVMH - adt

    Who is Bernard Arnault, world's richest person? Know everything about the CEO of LVMH

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon