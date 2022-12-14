iOS 16.2 released! Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 & more get 5G cellular support

Apart from 5G cellular support, iOS 16.2 brings new features including Apple Music Sing, new home app architecture and others. iOS 16.2 brings a slew of upgrades from an all-new Freeform app to end-to-end iCloud encryption aka Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, seemingly improved always-on settings (an iPhone 14 Pro exclusive), and more.

The iOS 16.2 update has begun to be released by Apple to eligible iPhone owners. Despite the fact that iOS 16.2 has a tonne of new features and enhancements, 5G cellular capability is one of the things that iPhone owners have been eagerly awaiting. Users of Apple's iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and iPhone SE 3 may access 5G services with the latest iOS 16.2. The 5G network was previously exclusively accessible to iOS 16.2 beta users.

Apple has said that it is collaborating with carrier partners in India to provide iPhone consumers with the finest 5G experience. With the release of iOS 16.2, Apple iPhone 5G network functionality is now available in more than 70 nations worldwide.

Since the introduction of the 5G network in India, the majority of smartphone makers have released upgrades to allow the 5G network. Airtel 5G and the Jio 5G network are now accessible in all of the main cities around the nation.

Along with compatibility for 5G cellular networks, iOS 16.2 adds a number of new features, such as Apple Music Sing, a new home app design, the ability to turn off wallpaper and notifications for always-on displays, a lock screen sleep widget, AirTag alerts, quiet Siri replies, and more.

In order to provide iPhone consumers with the finest 5G experience as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is over, Apple carefully collaborated with its "carrier partners in India".

In order to guarantee a fantastic experience for iPhone consumers, Apple conducts intensive testing with carrier partners. In order to enable consumers remain in contact, share, and enjoy the material, iPhone gives users very fast download and upload speeds, improved streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G.

