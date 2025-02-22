Google to open its first retail stores in India soon – Here’s what to expect

Google is set to open its first physical retail stores outside the US in India, aiming to boost its presence in the rapidly growing market. These stores will showcase Google's hardware ecosystem, including Pixel smartphones, and are expected to open in the next six months.

Google will make its first foray into brick-and-mortar retail outside of the US when it opens its first physical shops in India. A recent Reuters story claims that the goal of this calculated action is to increase Google's footprint in one of its fastest-growing areas. According to reports, Google is nearing completion on the locations of its flagship shops in Mumbai and New Delhi. Bengaluru was assessed previously in the process, but the IT giant is also looking at Gurugram as a possible location.

The anticipated stores may debut in the upcoming six months and are anticipated to occupy around 15,000 square feet apiece. Google's hardware ecosystem, which includes Pixel smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds, will be on display at these locations.

Google's action is similar to Apple's Indian retail approach. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple now has a commanding 55% market share in the high-end smartphone market, having launched flagship shops in Mumbai and New Delhi in 2023.

In comparison, only 2% of the premium market share is held by Google's Pixel smartphones. It is anticipated that the opening of physical locations would increase brand awareness and enable Google to more effectively compete with Apple in the premium smartphone market in India.

The retail expansion supports the Indian government's "Make in India" campaign and is consistent with Google's efforts to increase local manufacture of its Pixel devices. In addition to solidifying Google's position, opening local retail locations would assist meet India's rising demand for high-end smartphones.

Google currently only sells its products in India through e-commerce sites and authorized retail partners. The business wants to provide customers a more engaging buying experience by opening physical locations so they can examine Google's hardware items up close.

Google's initial retail locations might greatly increase its market share in India, even if the precise debut date has not yet been announced. Indian customers may soon anticipate a high-end, interactive shopping experience from the tech behemoth as the business prepares to take on Apple head-to-head.

