Apple collaborates with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite services to iPhones

Apple has partnered with T-Mobile and SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite connectivity to iPhones, potentially enabling internet access even in remote areas. While currently limited to the US, this feature could revolutionize how we stay connected, going beyond basic emergency services.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 9:52 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 9:52 AM IST

Imagine being stranded in the middle of nowhere with only your phone and the dreaded No Service indicator, without wifi or mobile data. Isn't that annoying? Elon Musk's SpaceX may hold the key to Apple's potential answer.

Bloomberg reports that Apple has partnered with T-Mobile and SpaceX to enable Starlink satellite capability for iPhones. In order to improve service, even in distant locations, your iPhone will soon be able to connect to satellites. Although Apple hasn't specifically mentioned it in their release notes, the most recent iOS version, 18.3, which was released on Monday, is said to have this capability. Right now, iPhones use Apple’s own satellite service, but it’s pretty basic—just emergency calls, texting, and location sharing.

The trial feature will offer a ‘text via satellite’ facility. Both voice and data features will be added later, the report said.  T-Mobile has started signing up consumers for an early version of the Starlink service. It carried out a Beta test this week.

The initial users received text messages from T-Mobile that said, “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. To start experiencing coverage beyond, please update to iOS 18.3.” 

Another significant distinction was also noted in the Bloomberg report. It claims that in order to connect with a satellite, users of Apple's present functionality must manually point their iPhone toward the sky. The Starlink feature, on the other hand, is made to function automatically even when the user's phone is in their pocket. The program is available only in the US for now, unlike Apple’s Globalstar service, which works in multiple countries. SpaceX also aims to expand Starlink to other carriers worldwide.

In contrast, Starlink offers satellite internet in more than 100 nations. Even the Russia-Ukraine war and California wildfire rescue operations have made use of it. Therefore, if Apple completely incorporates Starlink, we may be able to utilize satellite internet for normal calls, messages, or even surfing while our iPhone is not connected to the internet via mobile data or WiFi. However, Apple has not yet verified that.

