Nothing teases new phone launch in March; Will it be Phone 3 or Phone 3a? (WATCH)

Nothing is set to launch a new product, likely the Phone 3 or 3a, in the first week of March. The launch event, titled "Power in Perspective," will take place on March 4th and the device will be available on Flipkart. A teaser video hints at the new phone's design, featuring the Glyph interface and rear camera.

Nothing teases new phone launch in March; Will it be Phone 3 or Phone 3a? (WATCH) gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Nothing is all set to launch a new product in the first week of March. The smartphone maker announced the news through a post on X (formerly Twitter).  Although the business has not yet revealed the device's name, it is expected that they will introduce the Nothing Phone 3 or 3a during the event. A teaser video also showed off the new smartphone's back panel. The device's availability for purchase on Flipkart has been confirmed.

An intriguing teaser for a new product that will appear on March 4 has been released by a UK firm on X. "Power in Perspective," the event's title, will begin at 10:00 am GMT (3:30 pm IST). The teaser video, which has the distinctive Glyph interface, shows off what appears to be the next phone's rear camera. It is anticipated that further information will be disclosed during the Mobile World Congress.

Additionally, to create excitement for this new Nothing product, Flipkart has created a dedicated page on its website. Although the firm has not provided precise information on the event, it is generally assumed that they would introduce the much anticipated Nothing Phone 3 or Phone 3a.

This new phone is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon processor and the most recent version of Android that has been tweaked with Nothing's own software. It may also have a transparent body, like its predecessors. According to a recent email leak from Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, the Phone 3 would provide intriguing new user-experience capabilities, which would be a big step toward incorporating artificial intelligence into their phone platform.

In other developments, it is expected that Google will soon reveal the Pixel 9 Series, their low-cost smartphone. According to recent reports, the price of the next Google Pixel 9a may surpass that of the Pixel 8a from the previous year. The full specifications of the alleged gadget were leaked in December, which sparked this conjecture.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Apple Watch band linked to cancer-causing material? Here's what Apple said gcw

Apple Watch band linked to cancer-causing material? Here's what Apple said

Apple iPhone SE 4: New video LEAK hints at boxy design and more (WATCH) gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4: New video LEAK hints at boxy design and more (WATCH)

Nokia and Xiaomi phones delivered in 10 minutes! Check out Blinkit's latest venture gcw

Nokia and Xiaomi phones delivered in 10 minutes! Check out Blinkit's latest venture

Samsung teases its tri-fold smartphone; Will it release in September 2025? gcw

Samsung teases its tri-fold smartphone; Will it release in September 2025?

Nothing Phone 3 teased likely to get transparent rear panel check photos details gcw

Nothing Phone (3) TEASED, likely to get transparent rear panel | Check photos

Recent Stories

Papaya: Delicious but Risky? Know the health risks and side effects NTI

Papaya: Delicious but Risky? Know the health risks and side effects

Oklo, Lightbridge Stocks Rise Pre-Market After Companies Sign MOU To Collaborate On Advanced Fuel Recycling: Retail Sentiment Improves

Oklo, Lightbridge Stocks Rise Pre-Market After Companies Sign MOU To Collaborate On Advanced Fuel Recycling: Retail Sentiment Improves

Rashmika Mandanna to Jahnvi Kapoor: 5 Valentines Day red dress outfit inspired by Bollywood gcw

5 Valentine's Day outfit ideas by Rashmika Mandanna, Jahnvi and more

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC Cricketer of the Year award, emulates Virat Kohli

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home gcw

Ragi Idli recipe: 7 easy and quick steps to make it fluffy at home

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon