Nothing teases new phone launch in March; Will it be Phone 3 or Phone 3a? (WATCH)

Nothing is set to launch a new product, likely the Phone 3 or 3a, in the first week of March. The launch event, titled "Power in Perspective," will take place on March 4th and the device will be available on Flipkart. A teaser video hints at the new phone's design, featuring the Glyph interface and rear camera.

An intriguing teaser for a new product that will appear on March 4 has been released by a UK firm on X. "Power in Perspective," the event's title, will begin at 10:00 am GMT (3:30 pm IST). The teaser video, which has the distinctive Glyph interface, shows off what appears to be the next phone's rear camera. It is anticipated that further information will be disclosed during the Mobile World Congress.

Additionally, to create excitement for this new Nothing product, Flipkart has created a dedicated page on its website. Although the firm has not provided precise information on the event, it is generally assumed that they would introduce the much anticipated Nothing Phone 3 or Phone 3a.

This new phone is anticipated to be powered by a Snapdragon processor and the most recent version of Android that has been tweaked with Nothing's own software. It may also have a transparent body, like its predecessors. According to a recent email leak from Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, the Phone 3 would provide intriguing new user-experience capabilities, which would be a big step toward incorporating artificial intelligence into their phone platform.

