Redmi Note 14 to Realme P1: Check 5 fastest charging phones under Rs 20,000 in India

Looking for a fast-charging smartphone under Rs 20,000? Explore our top 5 picks based on rigorous testing, featuring impressive battery life and quick charging speeds. Find the perfect device for your needs!

These days, it's important to have a smartphone that can charge quickly. Thankfully, you may get a gadget with remarkable charging rates without breaking the wallet. This post will examine some of the top smartphones with outstanding fast charging capabilities that are priced under Rs 20,000 in India. Check out our top 5 picks for the month of January 2025. Also Read | Vivo V40 Pro to OnePlus 13R: Top 5 gaming phones under Rs 50,000

1. Redmi Note 14 In just 32 minutes, the Redmi Note 14 can be completely charged from 20% to 100% thanks to its 45W charging capability. Additionally, it is the finest battery backup device on the market thanks to its 5,110mAh battery, which lasted 19 hours and 21 minutes. In addition, the Redmi Note 14 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 20MP front camera. Also Read | iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Check out 5 competitors of Samsung Galaxy S25

2. Realme Narzo 70 Pro With its 67W power adaptor, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro charges quickly—from 20% to 100%—in just 42 minutes. In the PC Mark battery test, the 5,000mAh battery provided an amazing 16 hours and 24 minutes of usage. In this price range, it's also among the best photography phones. In addition, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 50MP OIS primary camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. Also Read | Redmi Note 14 to Moto G85: Check out 5 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in January 2025

3. Realme P1 The 45W charger that comes with the Realme P1 can recharge its battery from 20% to 100% in around 48 minutes. In the PC Mark battery test, the 5,000mAh battery produced a reliable duration of 16 hours and 20 minutes. Among the top gaming phones under Rs 20,000 is the Realme P1. The Realme P1 also features a 50MP primary camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 CPU, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also Read | Realme 14x to Vivo T3x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in January 2025

4. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite With its 80W rapid charging capability, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite can charge from 20% to 100% in just 50 minutes. In the PC Mark battery test, its sturdy 5,500mAh battery provided 11 hours and 30 minutes of use. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 50MP primary camera, and a 16MP selfie camera are all included with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets MASSIVE discount after S25 Ultra launch | Check details

5. Tecno POVA 6 Pro The Tecno POVA 6 Pro can be charged from 20% to 100% in just 51 minutes because to its 70W rapid charging capability. In the PCMark battery test, the sizable 6,000mAh battery produced an amazing 15 hours and 56 minutes. A 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU, a 108MP primary camera, and a 32MP front camera for selfies are all included with the Tecno POVA 6 Pro.

