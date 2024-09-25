Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days: BIGGEST festive sale season begins!

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale kick off on September 26th, offering massive discounts on smartphones, appliances, and more. Prime members and Flipkart Plus members get early access.

Amazon and Flipkart are all set to host their annual festival sale in India starting today (September 26). Today's deals will be accessible to both e-commerce behemoths' paid subscribers. Starting on September 27, regular customers may take advantage of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The firm is offering remarkable savings on a variety of items, such as big appliances and cellphones, during the sale. With some bank debit and credit cards, interested purchasers can also receive an additional discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

For Amazon Prime members, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 will start on September 26 at midnight. On September 28, regular users will be able to access the deal. Users of SBI cards will receive an immediate 10% discount on all purchases during the event.

Also Read | Best budget tablets under Rs 25,000 in September 2024

Starting on September 27, there will be an 80,000 rupee discount on the smartphone as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The phone boasts a 200MP camera and many other incredible capabilities, and the e-commerce behemoth is giving a great bargain on it.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

For all consumers, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 is set to start on September 27. On September 26, however, Flipkart Plus subscribers will have early access. To provide bank offers, the e-commerce firm has partnered with HDFC Bank. A 10% immediate discount is available to potential customers on debit/credit and Easy EMI transactions.

Also Read | iPhone 16 Pro users report touchscreen issues, Apple likely to fix it soon

A number of smartphones are presently available at reduced pricing through the Flipkart mobile app. For instance, the Google Pixel 8, which usually retails for Rs. 75,999, will be offered for less than Rs. 40,000. In a similar vein, the Samsung Galaxy S23—which is typically sold for Rs. 89,999—will also be offered for less than Rs. 40,000. The ultimate costs, though, have not yet been made public.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S23 FE model, which typically retails for Rs. 79,999, would be offered for less than Rs. 30,000. It is also expected that the performance-focused Poco X6 Pro 5G would cost less than Rs. 20,000.

Also Read | Redmi Note 13 to Phone 1: Best 7 phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in September

Latest Videos