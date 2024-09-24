Best budget tablets under Rs 25,000 in September 2024

Discover the best tablets under Rs 25,000 in India. This list features top contenders from brands like Poco, Honor, and Xiaomi, offering powerful performance, stunning displays, and long-lasting batteries.

Companies have been launching more and more tablets in response to the increased interest in the tablet arena, creating a crowded market with many of excellent alternatives. In order to address this issue, we have put together a list of the top tablets under Rs 25,000, with products from Poco, Honour, and other manufacturers.

1. Poco Pad 5G A 12.1-inch 2K display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels is a feature of the Poco Pad 5G. A fluid visual experience is guaranteed by the screen's capability for a 16:10 aspect ratio and an adjustable refresh rate of 120Hz. With Corning Gorilla Glass for extra protection and TÜV Rheinland triple certification, the display has a peak brightness of 600 nits. With a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC under the hood, the tablet has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be upgraded to 1.5TB with a microSD card. Based on Android 14, HyperOS is the operating system on the gadget.

2. Honor Pad 9 The Honour Pad 9 has a 12.1-inch WQXGA TFT LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage option. The tablet's Adreno 710 GPU and Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 CPU combine to handle all graphics-intensive activities. It is powered by Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2, developed by Honour. Regarding photography, the tablet has a 13MP back camera with 4K video support. A front-facing 8MP camera is available for capturing selfies and making video calls. Two microphones and an eight-speaker configuration are included. The tablet has an 8300mAh battery pack that can be charged quickly—up to 35W. Additionally, Honour includes a complimentary detachable keyboard with its tablet.

3. Xiaomi Pad 6 The Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels and a variable refresh rate of 144Hz. For protection, the tablet's display has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 installed. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU with up to 8GB of RAM powers the gadget. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is equipped with the company's own MIUI 14 tablet skin on top of the Android 13 operating system. On the rear is a 13MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The tablet has an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 8,840mAh battery. A 33W quick charging adaptor is included with it.

4. OnePlus Pad Go OxygenOS 13.2, which is based on Android 13, is preinstalled on the OnePlus Pad Go. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC powers the OnePlus Pad Go's internal components, which also include 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The tablet has a front-facing 8-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel back camera with support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS).



The OnePlus Pad Go has an 8,000mAh battery that can withstand 33W SUPERVOOC charging in terms of battery life. According to OnePlus, the tablet has a 514-hour standby time.

Latest Videos