Alert! Google may delete 'inactive' account if users don't do THIS

Google, after announcing a policy change in May, has started reminding users that their inactive accounts stand to be deleted starting December 1, 2023. Google says that this move is primary for security reasons and to safeguard users.

Google recently issued letters to consumers reminding them to check the company's 'Account Inactivity Policy,' which specifies that Google may deactivate a 'inactive' Google Account if it goes two years without any activity.

When Google initially said that it would start deleting dormant accounts in December, it did so in May. As that date approaches, Google is now starting to warn users about what could happen. Therefore, starting on December 1, any dormant accounts that have not been used for the past two years will be eligible to be deleted, according to Google.

The search engine behemoth said that it is taking measures to make sure users are informed of their account's status as inactive and what will happen to it by sending email alerts to their Google Accounts and even to their recovery email addresses, giving them the "opportunity to take action."

Google states that you must carry out one of the following tasks to keep your Google account active:

Reading or sending an email.

Using Google Drive.

Watching a YouTube video.

Sharing a photo.

Downloading an app.

Using Google Search.

Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service

According to Google, this action is being taken primarily for user protection and security concerns. Even if you are no longer using our services, we want to preserve your private information and stop any unauthorised access to your account, Google stated in the email it issued to users.

This rule has a few exceptions, one of which being the ability to submit YouTube videos using your Google account. There are more exclusions as well, including accounts with gift card balances, accounts with digital transactions, Google accounts with publicly available apps, and accounts that are used to supervise minors.

