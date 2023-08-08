Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Airtel Xtreme AirFiber Wi-Fi service launched in India; Check its availability, plan prices & other details

    Bharti Airtel announced the launch of Airtel Xstream AirFiber, a fixed wireless access (FWA) offering on 5G for consumers. AirFiber technology reduces time for providing 5G-based broadband connection to home and it has potential to connect homes at a higher pace compared to wireline connections.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    Airtel has launched its fixed wireless access (FWA) offering called Airtel Xstream AirFiber in India this week. The operator's 5G network powers the new wireless gadget, which is now only offered to customers in Delhi and Mumbai.

    The Xstream AirFiber device's primary goal is to provide internet connection to those who reside in fiber-dark areas, which prevents them from using high-speed data connectivity. For its users, Xstream AirFiber will try to find a solution to that issue. The gadget is plug-and-play and has built-in Wi-Fi 6 connection, which is intended to increase interior coverage. Up to 64 devices are said to be able to connect at once with the AirFiber.

    The installation procedure, according to the telecom, is simple and may be completed by the consumer themselves. Depending on the availability of fibre and other factors in the area around the home, Airtel currently requires 24 hours to three days to connect with a wireline. However, as soon as the connection paperwork is finished, it may be delivered over an AirFibre connection.

    Airtel has acknowledged that it intends to gradually expand the service across the country and provide it in a number of locations. The Airtel wireless home Wi-Fi service is offered with a Rs 799 package that provides internet speeds of up to 100Mbps.

    According to Airtel, you may sign up for the plan for a period of six months for Rs 4,435 plus a Rs 2,500 one-time refundable security deposit. The telco has explained that any Airtel customer in these cities can walk into select Airtel stores to sign up for the Xstream AirFiber device and its service.

