    AI predicts Apple’s foldable iPhone by 2028

    Using Generative AI technologies, a wholly fictitious future idea of Apple's first iPhone with a foldable screen imagined, dubbed the iPhone Fold Max - a pioneering design for a future foldable smartphone with exciting new capabilities. The iPhone Fold Max concept gadget envisions a new standard in the smartphone market, showcasing how future iPhones might grow to provide even more advanced capabilities and greater user experiences. 

    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    Wondering what an foldable iPhone would look like? No worries. Using Generative AI technologies, Digit's editorial team imagined a wholly fictitious future idea of Apple's first iPhone with a foldable screen, dubbed the iPhone Fold Max - a pioneering design for a future foldable smartphone with exciting new capabilities.

    The iPhone Fold Max, according to Digit's editorial team, would most likely combine cutting-edge technology and Apple's iconic design with incredible new features like as a folding display, haptic buttons, a port-less design, and holographic video chatting capabilities. 

    Digit's editorial team imagined a futuristic but useful iPhone concept gadget using ChatGPT and Midjourney with unique AI suggestions. For the imagined device art, prompts ranged from the absurdly simple "foldable iPhone" to the extremely detailed "A science - fiction inspired futuristic phone lying on a wooden table, 3D hyper-realistic hologram face of a young South Asian person rising out of the screen, octane render, hyper-realistic lighting." 

    The iPhone Fold Max concept gadget envisions a new standard in the smartphone market, showcasing how future iPhones might grow to provide even more advanced capabilities and greater user experiences. 

    Speaking about the features, the foldable Super Retina XDR OLED display with LTPO2 technology on the iPhone Fold Max may provide a smooth and immersive experience.  Users may take use of a versatile device that supports multitasking and content consumption, with a 6.8-inch front screen when folded and a 7.8-inch display when unfolded.

    The iPhone Fold Max may embrace the future of wireless technology by eliminating the need for physical connectors. MagSafe charging and wireless data transfer capabilities result in a slimmer and more attractive design, while also encouraging wireless charging and improving the device's water and dust resistance.

    The iPhone Fold Max may have  holographic Face-ID and FaceTime functions, bringing holographic technology to the forefront. These advancements allow for more immersive and dynamic communication experiences while also improving the security and accuracy of facial recognition technologies.

    The projected iPhone Fold Max would almost certainly be powered by the powerful A21 Bionic technology, which will give lightning-fast speed and energy efficiency. This news comes as a lot of rumours and reports surfaced on social media about the upcoming iPhone 15 series this year.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
