Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    A step-by-step guide to lock Aadhaar biometric information

    Fraudsters have found numerous ways to dupe innocent people, by stealing credit card details, hacking bank accounts, sometimes by hacking smartphones too; the latest trick in their armoury is to use Aadhaar authentication. Here's how you can keep your information safe.

    A step by step guide to lock Aadhaar biometric information gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 5:16 PM IST

    Fraudsters have found numerous ways to dupe innocent people, by stealing credit card details, hacking bank accounts, sometimes by hacking smartphones too; the latest trick in their armoury is to use Aadhaar authentication.

    The Aadhaar biometric lock is a security feature that allows you to disable biometric authentication for your Aadhaar card. This implies that identity authentication cannot be performed using your fingerprints or iris scans. You might want to lock your Aadhaar biometric for the many reasons. 

    For instance, locking your biometric can assist to safeguard your security and privacy if you have misplaced your Aadhaar card or if you are worried about identity theft.  To lock your Aadhaar biometric, you can either visit an Aadhaar enrollment center or use the online Aadhaar portal.

    • Go to the official UIDAI website. Go to "https://uidai.gov.in/" to access the official UIDAI website.
    • Find the option to "Lock/Unlock Biometrics". Locate and click the "Lock/Unlock Biometrics" button on the UIDAI webpage to continue.
    • Type in your Aadhaar ID. Your 12-digit Aadhaar number must be entered in the space provided.

     

    Also Read | iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report

    • Enter the Code of Security. Enter the security code that is displayed on the page to confirm that you are a human user.
    • Create a One-Time Password (OTP). Select "Generate OTP" from the menu. You will get an OTP on the registered cellphone number.
    • Type in the OTP. Take the OTP out of your mobile device and input it into the UIDAI online portal.
    • Secure Your Fingerprints. You will be given the opportunity to lock your biometrics after entering the OTP. Press the "Lock" button to make this function active.

    This facility aims to strengthen privacy and confidentiality of resident’s biometrics data.

    Also Read | Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vivo Watch 3 launched Thinner design stainless steel crown 16 day battery life more Check details gcw

    Vivo Watch 3: Thinner design, stainless steel crown, 16-day battery life & more; Check details

    You can now delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram account know how to do it gcw

    You can now delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram account

    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns citizens about Pig Butchering Scam Know what it is how to stay safe gcw

    Zerodha CEO warns citizens about 'Pig Butchering Scam': Know what it is & how to stay safe

    WhatsApp rolls out new voice chat feature for large groups on Android iOS check details gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out new voice chat feature for large groups on Android, iOS

    Vivo X100 Vivo X100 Pro launched in China Check specifications colours price more gcw

    Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro launched in China; Check specifications, colours, price & more

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru 'paper helmet' man sparks hilarious banter from Netizens vkp

    Bengaluru ‘paper helmet’ man sparks hilarious banter from Netizens

    cricket Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand osf

    Dravid and co inspect the Wankhede pitch as India gears up for World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

    Vivo Watch 3 launched Thinner design stainless steel crown 16 day battery life more Check details gcw

    Vivo Watch 3: Thinner design, stainless steel crown, 16-day battery life & more; Check details

    cricket Bas de Leele turn 24: Top 7 performances by the Dutch all-rounder osf

    Bas de Leede turn 24: Top 7 performances by the Dutch all-rounder

    SSC Exam 2024-25: Know tips, guide , preparations for beginners at home rkn eai

    SSC Exam 2024-25: Know tips, guide , preparations for beginners at home

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon