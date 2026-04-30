Hindustan Zinc's Zinc Football Academy has won the Rajasthan League Senior Men's A-division 2025-26 for the second straight year. This marks their third title, achieved with their youngest-ever squad after a dominant season of 10 wins.

Hindustan Zinc's Zinc Football Academy has successfully defended its title, emerging as champions of the Rajasthan League Senior Men's A-division 2025-26 for the second consecutive year. This victory marks the academy's third championship, and the title was achieved with their youngest-ever winning squad, capping off a dominant season against seven of Rajasthan's top-tier teams.

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Dominant Season Secures Title

The Zawar-based Academy notched up 10 wins in 12 matches, scoring 39 goals and conceding only six throughout the season. The team registered a whopping 33-goal difference, showcasing tremendous dominating form in the tournament. In their last league game, the Zinc Football Academy beat Jaipur City FC 4-1 to secure their title. Abith, Yash and Biswajit scored goals for the winning team.

A Hub for Grassroots Football

With this victory, Zinc Football Academy has become the first team to successfully defend the Rajasthan League title. Established in 2017, Zinc Football Academy has been a game-changer in nurturing grassroots football talent from rural India. Based in Zawar, the AIFF-accredited 3-star academy has trained over 5,000 young footballers since its inception. The institution is also home to India's largest residential football academy for girls, offering a premier training environment dedicated to excellence. Beyond the pitch, the academy champions a holistic approach to growth, integrating elite athletic coaching with rigorous academic support and comprehensive personality development programs.

"I congratulate Zinc Football Academy on a fantastic season and am truly delighted to see the young players of this state-of-the-art Academy standing tall and competing fiercely against top teams from Rajasthan. Without a doubt, these talented youngsters represent the bright future of football in Rajasthan and across India. We wish them all the best," said Dilip Singh Shekhawat, Secretary, Rajasthan Football Association and Joint Secretary, Rajasthan Olympics Association.

Pathway to the National Stage

With a sharp focus on excellence and holistic development, the academy has consistently produced promising players for the national stage. Notable players like Mohammed Kaif, Prem Hansdak, Sahil Poonia, and Ashish Mayla have already donned the Indian jersey, making their mark in International football.

Hindustan Zinc's Commitment to Community and Sport

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, continues to advance its vision of holistic community development through various social interventions and community development initiatives, nurturing education, building skills, enabling sustainable livelihoods, empowering women, strengthening healthcare, and preserving the environment. With a footprint that spans over 4,400 villages, Hindustan Zinc is positively transforming the lives of more than 2.6 million people and remains deeply committed to fostering inclusive growth and long-term social impact.

Supported by The Football Link as the Strategy and Implementation Partner, the Academy highlights Hindustan Zinc's commitment to grassroots excellence and the betterment of both Rajasthan and Indian football. It has also fostered the sport for nearly five decades, starting with its football stadium at Zawar in 1976, which continues to host annual National Football Tournaments. Extending beyond football to athletics, kabaddi and volleyball, the company nurtures talent at the grassroots level. Its Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon has put Udaipur on the global running map. (ANI)