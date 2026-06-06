Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addressed over 6,000 youths at the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat' convention in New Delhi, highlighting their pivotal role in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressed the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat: MY Bharat Youth Convention' at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in the national capital on Saturday.

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The convention brought together more than 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds including students, young professionals, young women, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators, emerging leaders and achievers. It showcased the transformative role of youth in nation-building and India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Eminent personalities, including MLA and singer Maithili Thakur, actor Vikrant Massey, entrepreneur Aman Gupta, and Indian cricketer Jitesh Sharma, interacted with MY Bharat NSS volunteers and shared their experiences, encouraging young people to pursue excellence and contribute meaningfully to national development. The Youth Convention, which witnessed the participation of over 6,000 young people, showcased major youth engagement initiatives undertaken across the country.

Union Minister on Youth as Nation's Greatest Strength

In his address, Union Minister Mandaviya underscored that India's youth constitute the nation's greatest strength and are central to the realisation of the vision of Viksit Bharat, emphasising India's demographic advantage, with nearly 65 per cent of its population under the age of 35. "The youth are our strength, our pride, our resolve and our future. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented opportunities have been created for young Indians to innovate, excel and contribute to nation-building. Whether in startups, sports, public service, entrepreneurship or creative fields, young Indians are demonstrating their talent and enhancing the country's global standing," he said.

Dr Mandaviya further highlighted the initiatives of MY Bharat, nurturing and channelising youth potential towards nation-building. The Minister also appreciated MY Bharat's recent Guinness World Record achievement and urged young people to actively participate in the platform's programmes, volunteer opportunities and nation-building initiatives.

Calling upon young people to recognise their potential and strive for excellence, Mandaviya said, "The time belongs to the youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a Viksit Bharat that is shaped by the ideas, innovation and aspirations of young Indians. Together, we must build a competitive, confident and self-reliant India that fulfills the dreams of 140 crore citizens."

CM Rekha Gupta Lauds Youth's Determination and Hard Work

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that India's youth are poised to lead the nation to greater heights through their talent, determination, and hard work. Emphasising the pivotal role of young people in nation-building, she remarked that the youth of India are hardworking, visionary, creative, and courageous, and that every achievement by a young Indian strengthens the country's march towards a Viksit Bharat.

She observed that excellence in any field is built on perseverance, discipline, and dedication, and commended the accomplishments of young Indians across sports, entrepreneurship, content creation, the arts, and public service.

Celebrities and Experts Share Insights

During the Youth Convention, actor Vikrant Massey highlighted the remarkable growth of India's creator economy under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the opportunities created through digital empowerment and innovation. Entrepreneur Aman Gupta shared insights on the Government's efforts to position India as the startup capital of the world by fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and a conducive business ecosystem.

The convention also celebrated sporting excellence through the felicitation of distinguished sportspersons for their outstanding achievements and contributions to Indian sports. Further, cricketer Jitesh Sharma shared his experiences on the theme 'Play in India, Play for India', inspiring young athletes to pursue excellence and contribute to the nation's sporting aspirations.

Commitment to Nation-Building Reaffirmed

The session was also graced by Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Youth Affairs, who underscored the importance of sustained youth engagement in nation-building and the Government's continued commitment to empowering young leaders.

The My Bharat Youth Convention concluded with the Viksit Bharat Sankalp, reaffirming the commitment of young citizens to contribute actively towards building a developed, self-reliant and inclusive India by the centenary year of Independence in 2047. (ANI)