Sagan Tosu youth coach Takuma Hidaka backed Lionel Messi's Argentina to win the World Cup, despite his club's link to Spanish star Fernando Torres. He also spoke on Japan's football development and the challenge of overcoming physical limitations.

Coach Backs Messi Despite Club's Spanish Ties

Sagan Tosu FC, a Japanese football club, shares a unique Spain connection, with FIFA World Cup-winning legend Fernando Torres representing the side at senior level for a season. But ahead of Spain's FIFA World Cup final against defending champions Argentina, the club's youth team head coach Takuma Hidaka has backed the Lionel Messi-led Argentina to go back-to-back on July 20. Spain has had a long-standing relationship with Japanese football, with some of their biggest stars, Andre Iniesta, Fernando Torres, David Villa and Juan Mata having turned up for several Japanese clubs in the J-League over the years.

However, ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, Hidaka, serving as Sagan Tosu's youth team coach, wants Messi to lift the gold for the second time, despite his club's Spanish connection of having Torres play for them from 2018-19. Speaking to ANI after a match with the Bengaluru FC team during the ongoing Reliance Foundation Development Tour (RFDL) to Japan, he said, "In my personal opinion, I would like to see Messi lifting the World Cup."

Notably, Argentina also has given Japan some of its star power for the J-League for years, with FIFA WC winners like Sergio Batista, Pedro Pasculli, Hector Enrique, late legend Diego Maradona's brother Hugo, and stalwart Ramon Diaz being just to name a few.

Recalling Fernando Torres' Impact

Recalling Torres' involvement with the club, Hidaka said that the former Spanish striker was involved at the academy level as well, interacting with youngsters and coaches. "When he was here, he was very active in coming down to the academy level and interacting with the youth team and also the other coaching staff. They all always appreciated the support from such a big star," he added.

Japan's Quest to Overcome World Cup Hurdle

For Japan, despite all the stars and skill sets from various parts of the world coming to their land and several world champion countries bringing their brand of football to the Asian nation, overcoming the FIFA World Cup round of 16 block remains a challenge as they once again could not reach the quarterfinals, crashing out in the round of 32 with a loss to Brazil. Having finished in pre-quarters two editions before the ongoing one, Japan football collectively continues to strive for betterment, while humbly acknowledging the challenge of battling more physical and explosive players.

On how, at least at his club's level, attempts are being made to help Japan get past their four pre-quarter finishes in the World Cup, he said that during the WC, Japan has shown "the maximum of where they are at this point". Acknowledging the challenges, the coach said Japan has made being more competitive its first priority. "In the WC, at this point of time, what Japan has shown is the maximum of where we are right now. I think Japan was able to get that result by putting out the best of its strength. I think that's the best at the moment. It is going to be very difficult to move up from here."

"Is there any solution to compete with originally physically better and more explosive players? It is a very, very challenging task that's waiting for the Japanese players ahead, but that will probably be the first priority that, from now onwards, Japanese football will be focusing on," he added.

Focus on Hard Work for Development

Regarding the development of Japanese football over the years, right from the J League till the grassroots level, Hidaka said that the country is looking to give its 100 per cent to the sport and feels results are coming through, at least for his club. "I cannot talk about the entire Japan, but when it comes to the Sagan Tosu, one of the most important values is hard work. And that is where we are focusing, and finally, the results are starting to come through. In my opinion, the entire country is also looking at giving 100% as a priority to the sport," he added.

Impressions from Bengaluru FC Match

Speaking about the youth club's match against Bengaluru FC youth side, which they lost 2-0, the coach was impressed by the Indian talent and said that his team found themselves in some uncomfortable situations. Nonetheless, he is happy with how fruitful this match was for young players across both sides.

"From the first half, it started aggressively from both sides and with high intensity. Second half, conceded a goal from two mistakes by the goalkeeper. I think there were some shortcomings in preparation, looking forward to getting better for upcoming games," he said.

'Bengaluru FC were a brilliant team. There were a lot of learning moments from this game for the players. Particularly in attack, Bengaluru FC created situations which our team feel are very uncomfortable. I am grateful that this game was this fruitful for both teams," he added. (ANI)