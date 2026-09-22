Taekwondo athlete Rodali Barua has approached the Delhi HC challenging her exclusion from the Indian team for the Asian Games 2026. She has questioned the selection process conducted by India Taekwondo and sought her immediate inclusion in the squad.

International taekwondo athlete Rodali Barua has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the dismissal of her plea seeking urgent interim relief in connection with the selection of India’s taekwondo team for the 20th Asian Games, Aichi-Nagoya, 2026.

Barua's Plea in High Court

In her Letters Patent Appeal (LPA), Barua has primarily sought quashing of the September 17 order of the Single Judge and directions for her consideration for the Asian Games and consequent inclusion in the Indian team forthwith.

The appeal also seeks directions to the respondents to place on record the authority under which India Taekwondo conducted the selection trials and prepared or recommended the list of athletes for participation in the Asian Games, along with the applicable selection criteria, proceedings, results and recommendations.

Urgency of the Appeal

Barua has further sought preservation of all records relating to the selection of taekwondo athletes, including applications, trial results, selection criteria, minutes, communications, recommendations and approvals, pending final adjudication of the writ petition. The appellant has contended that the matter is extremely urgent as the taekwondo events at the Asian Games are scheduled from October 1 to 3, 2026, while the deadline for sending the team is stated to be September 26. She has argued that denial of an opportunity to participate would deprive her of a chance that arises only once every four years.

Background of the Dispute

The appeal arises from writ petition, filed by Barua against the Union of India and others. The petition concerns the selection process for India’s taekwondo contingent and challenges the role of India Taekwondo in conducting the selection trials. The appellant, according to the petition, is an international taekwondo athlete competing in the women’s +73 kg category and has been part of the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme. The petition states that she holds a world ranking and has won medals at international competitions.

The petition also refers to an April 27, 2026 order of the Delhi High Court directing the union government to constitute an ad-hoc committee to perform the functions of the National Sports Federation for Taekwondo until recognition is granted to a suitable organisation. According to the appeal, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had also stated on February 27, 2026 that neither the Taekwondo Federation of India nor India Taekwondo was eligible to be recognised as the National Sports Federation. The appellant has alleged that despite this position, India Taekwondo conducted selection trials in June 2026 for the Asian Games, prompting her to approach the High Court.

Single Judge's Order and IOA's Stance

The Single Judge, while dealing with her application for urgent interim relief, recorded on September 17 that counsel for the Indian Olympic Association had stated that the athletes had already been finalised and that the Indian contingent had left for the Games. The petition says Barua disputed this position, pointing out that the Taekwondo events were scheduled for October 1-3 and that the team was expected to leave around September 26.

The LPA has been filed by LexCuria Lawyers LLP, represented by advocates Atanu Saikia and Madhumita Bhattacharjee. (ANI)