Yonex Sunrise India's nationwide stringing workshop concluded in Bengaluru, training over 140 professionals. Led by expert Tim Willis, the series aimed to boost India's racquet sports ecosystem with advanced technical education and skill development.

Yonex Sunrise India successfully concluded their nationwide Yonex Stringing Workshop Series with the Bengaluru edition held at Goldfinch Hotel on Friday, reinforcing their commitment towards strengthening India's racquet sports ecosystem through technical education and skill development.

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The workshop witnessed participation from over 140 stringing professionals from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, making it one of the largest technical gatherings for racquet stringers conducted in southern India, according to a release.

Advanced Techniques and Global Standards

The sessions were once again led by Tim Willis, Head Stringer and Supervisor of the Yonex Stringing Team, who conducted detailed hands-on demonstrations focusing on advanced stringing techniques, machine calibration, athlete-specific servicing requirements, and international standards followed at elite badminton and tennis tournaments.

Professional stringing has evolved into a specialised technical discipline in modern racquet sports, directly influencing athlete performance through aspects such as control, feel, consistency, power, and durability. Through the workshop series, Yonex-Sunrise India aimed to provide Indian stringers with direct exposure to global best practices and tournament-level servicing systems.

Participants also received practical exposure to Yonex Precision 9 and the new Precision 5.2 stringing machines alongside technical discussions tailored to the evolving needs of badminton and tennis professionals.

Encouraging Participation and Future Promise

The Bengaluru leg highlighted the growing demand for structured technical education within racquet sports in India, particularly as badminton and tennis continue witnessing increasing participation and professionalisation across the country.

Speaking about the initiative, Vikramaditya Dhar, CEO of Yonex Sunrise India, said, "The scale of participation across all three cities has been extremely encouraging and reinforces the need for more structured technical learning opportunities within racquet sports. At Yonex Sunrise India, we believe ecosystem development is equally important as athlete development, and workshops like these are an important step towards building stronger technical standards in India."

Tim Willis, Head Stringer and Supervisor, Yonex Stringing Team, said, "The level of participation and engagement in Bengaluru was outstanding. It is clear that India has a rapidly growing community of skilled and passionate stringers who are eager to learn and evolve with international standards. The future for technical servicing and professional stringing in India looks extremely promising."

Strengthening India's Racquet Sports Ecosystem

Yonex is a global leader in badminton, and stringing remains at the very core of racquet performance. As racquet sports continue to grow rapidly in India at both grassroots and professional levels, there has been a significant increase in awareness and demand for professional stringing services and technical expertise.

Today's players like Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and the others are far more conscious about strings, tension, consistency, and the overall performance they receive from their racquets. This growing interest has also created strong enthusiasm within the stringing community to continuously learn, improve, and deliver the best possible support to athletes.

Through initiatives like the Yonex Stringing Workshop Series, Yonex Sunrise India aims to strengthen and uplift India's sporting culture by investing at the grassroots level. The initiative is designed to create opportunities for stringers and technical professionals to enhance their skills, gain exposure to international standards, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of racquet sports in the country. By nurturing the technical ecosystem behind the sport, Yonex Sunrise India continues to play an active role in further strengthening the future of badminton and racquet sports in India.

Nationwide Success and Vision

Across the three sessions in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, over 350 stringers participated, representing almost all the states and Union Territories of the country.

Indian shuttlers have been performing successfully in the BWF tours and also won an historic bronze medal in the recently concluded Thomas Cup, only the second medal for the country in the prestigious tournament. India will also host the BWF World Championships from August 17-23 at New Delhi after a gap of 17 years.

The workshop series across New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru formed part of Yonex Sunrise India's larger vision of investing in technical excellence, education, and long-term ecosystem development across racquet sports in India. (ANI)