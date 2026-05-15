Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting to review India's preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, focusing on coordination between stakeholders and ensuring comprehensive support for Indian athletes.

High-Level Review for CWG 2026

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level review meeting to assess India's preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2026 scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland. The meeting focused on ensuring seamless coordination among all stakeholders and strengthening the support system for Indian athletes preparing for CWG 2026, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said.

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The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), including the Chef de Mission for CWG 2026, who shared updates on operational planning, athlete preparation and coordination mechanisms for the Games, along with officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Athlete-Centric Preparations Emphasised

The Sports Minister reviewed athlete preparation, training, logistics, welfare and coordination for India's CWG 2026 campaign. Dr. Mandaviya emphasised that the government remains committed to providing every possible support to Indian athletes to help them perform at their highest level at the CWG.

He highlighted the importance of timely planning, coordination among agencies and athlete-centric preparation to ensure a successful campaign for the country.

Planning for CWG 2030 Handover

The meeting further discussed preparations related to the closing ceremony of the CWG 2026, during which India will officially be handed over the baton as the host of the Commonwealth Games 2030 to be held in Amdavad, Gujarat. In view of this, Harsh Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat and other senior representatives from the Government of Gujarat also discussed and participated in the review meeting.

Inter-Ministerial Coordination and Roadmap

The meeting also reviewed the progress of inter-ministerial coordination efforts being undertaken by the Secretary (Sports) with representatives of various Ministries and departments regarding the operational and logistical preparations for Glasgow 2026. Discussions focused on inter-ministerial coordination, facilitation mechanisms and ensuring smooth execution of all arrangements related to the Indian contingent.

Officials from SAI and the Ministry briefed the gathering on the roadmap being prepared for the Games, including competition exposure, training schedules, support staff deployment and contingency planning.

The review meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment of the Ministry, IOA, SAI, Gujarat Government and associated stakeholders towards ensuring comprehensive preparations for India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. (ANI)