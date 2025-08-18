WWE unveils a brand new championship belt for John Cena as part of his farewell tour, teasing fans with more surprises ahead.

WWE has officially introduced a brand new championship belt dedicated to John Cena, celebrating his legacy as the Cenation Leader begins winding down his in-ring career. The Dublin Championship Spinner belt was unveiled this week, marking a major tribute to the 17-time world champion.

The launch comes as Cena’s farewell tour enters its final stretch. He has only 11 dates left before closing the chapter on his storied career. The newly released belt is available for fans through WWE’s online store, priced at $599.99.

Cena’s retirement tour is far from quiet. His future schedule includes several high-profile confrontations, with Brock Lesnar looming after their heated encounter at SummerSlam. While no official date has been confirmed for that showdown, speculation points toward a possible clash at Over the Limit in September 2025.

Before dealing with Lesnar, Cena’s immediate focus shifts to Logan Paul. The two stars will collide at Clash in Paris on August 31, following weeks of escalating tension since their team-up at Money in the Bank. Their rivalry intensified after SummerSlam, with SmackDown segments confirming the upcoming singles contest.

WWE added another twist on SmackDown by announcing Cena’s return to television in Dublin, Ireland, next week. The appearance is expected to further the buildup toward his upcoming battles, keeping fans engaged as the countdown to his retirement continues.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has enjoyed momentum in recent months, teaming with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam to defeat Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. Paul also stepped away briefly for his marriage to Danish model Nina Agdal in Italy, but now returns to face one of WWE’s greatest legends.

With the Dublin Championship Spinner belt now in circulation and high-profile matches lined up, Cena’s farewell tour promises to leave a lasting mark. As WWE pushes into its international stretch, all eyes remain on whether Cena can close his career on his own terms.