From bizarre stipulations like eating dog food to unexpected team-ups with janitors and mixed tag matches, Roman Reigns' career has had some truly strange and forgettable moments.

Over his 15 years with WWE, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has wrestled some of the greatest names in the business, headlined countless events, and earned multiple championships. But alongside the epic main-event clashes, his career has also featured some truly strange, random, or completely forgettable matches—ones many fans have almost certainly forgotten.

From surreal stipulations to unexpected partners, here’s a rundown of those "Wait… that actually happened?" moments from Reigns’ in-ring career.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE FCW – February 15, 2012

Fans got their official Shield triple threat at Battleground 2016, but it wasn’t the first time the trio squared off. Long before they joined forces on WWE’s main roster, the future Shield members clashed in Florida Championship Wrestling in 2012.

The stakes? A shot at the FCW Heavyweight Title. Wrestling under the name Leakee, Reigns emerged victorious—years before this match-up became a dream booking for the WWE audience.

16-Man Fatal Four-Way Elimination Tag Team Match

WWE RAW – December 7, 2015

This one sounds like wrestling fan fiction. On one episode of RAW, Roman Reigns teamed with Dean Ambrose and The Usos to face…

The Wyatt Family

The League of Nations

An ECW “legends team” of Tommy Dreamer, The Dudley Boyz, and Rhyno

It was a mash-up of two separate feuds with zero stakes but plenty of chaos. Dreamer’s short-lived WWE return saw him join forces with the ECW alumni against the Wyatts, and WWE decided to throw it all together into this massive, bizarre elimination bout.

Loser Eats Dog Food

WWE SmackDown – January 30, 2020

Yes, you read that right. Reigns teamed with The Usos to face Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode, and Dolph Ziggler—with the loser required to eat dog food. The babyfaces won, forcing Corbin into a messy, cringeworthy punishment as he gagged his way through the post-match humiliation.

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE Money in the Bank 2018

After losing the WWE Championship, Jinder Mahal was still being pushed as a major heel, leading to a feud with Reigns. The result was a slow, awkward 15-minute match at Money in the Bank that had little crowd heat and left fans wondering why it lasted so long. Seeing Mahal hold his own for that long against Reigns was… puzzling at best.

Roman Reigns & "Gary Garbutt" vs. Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon

WWE RAW – July 8, 2019

In one of RAW’s most baffling main events, Reigns was forced to team with a masked janitor called Gary Garbutt against McMahon and McIntyre. To the crowd’s amusement, “Gary” showed flashes of fire before being squashed. Post-match, the janitor unmasked himself as Cedric Alexander—grinning as though he’d outsmarted the heels, despite being pinned in two minutes.

14-On-1 Handicap Match

WWE RAW – January 11, 2016

In WWE’s bid to make Reigns the ultimate underdog, Vince McMahon ordered virtually the entire heel roster to face him at once—including The Wyatt Family, The New Day, Kevin Owens, Alberto Del Rio, Sheamus, Stardust, The Ascension, and Tyler Breeze.

Against all logic, Reigns lasted 17 minutes before the match descended into a no contest when Vince told everyone to attack him at once.

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair

WWE Crown Jewel 2019

In Saudi Arabia, WWE revisited the Hogan–Flair rivalry by having each legend captain a five-man team. Reigns joined Rusev, Shorty G, Ricochet, and Ali to defeat Flair’s much stronger line-up of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Baron Corbin. The whole premise felt random, but it gave Reigns another heroic moment.

Roman Reigns & Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair & Rusev

WWE RAW – October 10, 2016

Mixed tag matches were rare in 2016, but WWE combined two title feuds in one match, pairing Reigns with Sasha Banks against Charlotte Flair and Rusev. The unlikely duo picked up the win in roughly 10 minutes—a match that feels odd in hindsight with Reigns and Banks standing tall together.

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 – No Disqualification Match

In a sudden singles push, Rowan was revealed as the man who attacked Reigns backstage during a convoluted storyline. Their No DQ clash at Clash of Champions ended with Rowan scoring a shock win, thanks to interference from a returning Luke Harper—arguably the biggest win of Rowan’s WWE career.

The Shield vs. The Undertaker & Team Hell No

WWE RAW – April 22, 2013

Post-2010, Undertaker rarely wrestled outside of big PPVs, but in 2013, he teamed with Kane and Daniel Bryan against The Shield in the UK. The Deadman even got a big hot tag, but ultimately fell to The Shield’s superior teamwork. For many, this fun trios match is a forgotten gem.