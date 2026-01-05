Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas registered comfortable wins to be crowned the U-11 girls' and boys' singles champions respectively in the WTT Youth Contender 2026 in Vadodara, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat.

Aadya, Rajdeep Crowned U-11 Champions

Aadya Baheti and Rajdeep Biswas registered comfortable wins to be crowned the U-11 girls singles and U-11 boys singles champions respectively in the WTT Youth Contender 2026, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat, at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex here on Monday, as per a release. In the U-11 girls singles final, Aadya defeated Sakshya Santosh 15-13, 11-8, 12-10 while Biswas got the better of Sharvil Karambelkar 11-8, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4 to win the boys singles final.

The second edition of the WTT Youth Contender in Vadodara, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat, is being hosted by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT. It will feature a total of 226 players competing across U-11 to U-19 age categories.

Other Age Group Highlights

U-15 Boys' Action

In the boy's U-15 event, Vivaan Dave defeated Rishaan Chattopadhyay 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-3 to advance the quarterfinals. He will now face Rudra Jena, who got the better of U-13 boys singles champion Dev Pranav Bhatt 11-4, 11-8, 11-5.

Top Seeds Progress in U-15 Girls and U-19

U-15 girls singles top seed Ankolika Chakraborty, second seed Naisha Rewaskar and the up and coming Tanishka Kalbhairav also booked their last eight spot with comfortable wins over their respective opponents.

The top seeds in the U-19 girls and boys singles also advanced to the quarterfinals without breaking much sweat.