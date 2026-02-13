Snehit Suravajjula pulled off a stunning upset at the WTT Star Contender Chennai, saving six match points to defeat 13th seed Mizuki Oikawa 3-2 (9-11, 15-17, 11-4, 11-6, 18-16) and reach the men's singles pre-quarterfinals.

Snehit Suravajjula saved six match points in the decider to upset 13th seed Mizuki Oikawa of Japan to reach the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University here on Friday. Snehit first fought back from a 0-2 deficit to take the match in the decider and then displayed nerves of steel to convert his third match point to win 3-2 (9-11, 15-17, 11-4, 11-6, 18-16) in 52 minutes to set up a Round of 16 clash against top seed Oh Junsung, as per a press release.

Explaining what was going on in his mind during the business end of the fifth game, Snehit said, "I was just telling myself to focus on one point at a time and not think of the score as I made mistakes on the first two match points."

The 25-year-old said he went into the match without many expectations, but the first two games he lost actually gave him the confidence that he could put up a fight. "I lost the first game 9-11, and I was struggling to believe that I could match his level. Then I lost the second game, which was also close, but that gave me confidence to win the next," he added.

Indian Success in Doubles

Men's Doubles

Earlier, the experienced men's doubles combination of Sathiyan G and Harmeet Desai upset the third-seeded French combination of Florian Bourrassaud and Esteban Dorr 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-7) to reach the semifinals. They will now face Korean second seeds Lim Jonghoon and Oh Junsung for a place in the final.

Mixed Doubles

Meanwhile, wildcard entrants Payas Jain and Syndrela Das upset top seeds Manush Shah and Diya Chitale 3-1 (12-10, 13-11, 10-12, 11-9) to reach the mixed doubles semifinals. (ANI)