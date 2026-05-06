The WTC 2025-27 resumes with Bangladesh hosting Pakistan. Australia tops the standings with an 87.50 points percentage, followed by New Zealand and South Africa. India sits in sixth, facing a difficult path to the final at Lord's.

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle will resume this week with Bangladesh hosting Pakistan from May 8, marking the return of red-ball action after a near five-month break. With the race to the final at Lord's gathering momentum, teams are beginning to shape their campaigns in pursuit of a top-two finish, according to ICC.

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WTC 2025-27: Current Standings

Australia's Dominant Start

Australia currently sit comfortably at the summit of the standings after a dominant run that includes a 4-1 Ashes triumph at home and a clean sweep of West Indies in the Caribbean. With seven wins from eight Tests and a points percentage of 87.50, the 2023 champions have set the early benchmark and remain firm favourites to secure a third consecutive WTC final appearance.

New Zealand in Pursuit

New Zealand occupy second place following an emphatic 2-0 home series win over West Indies. The inaugural champions have played just three Tests so far but boast a strong points percentage of 77.78, keeping them well-positioned ahead of a demanding schedule that includes tours to England and Australia.

South Africa's Strong Campaign

Defending champions South Africa are close behind in third, continuing their impressive run with a historic 2-0 series win in India -- their first on Indian soil in 25 years. With three wins in four matches, they have laid a solid foundation, though key home series against Australia and England later in the cycle will prove decisive.

Sri Lanka's Steady Start

Sri Lanka, currently fourth, have made a steady start with a series win over Bangladesh. However, tougher assignments lie ahead, including tours to Pakistan and the West Indies, alongside home contests against India and South Africa.

Pakistan Eye Momentum

Pakistan begin the next phase in fifth place after drawing a home series against South Africa. Their upcoming tour of Bangladesh offers an opportunity to gain momentum, with further crucial series against England and New Zealand lined up.

India Under Pressure

India, meanwhile, find themselves under pressure in sixth position. A 0-2 home defeat to South Africa has dented their campaign, leaving them with a points percentage of 48.15 at the halfway mark. With challenging away tours to Sri Lanka and New Zealand, followed by a five-Test series in Australia, their path to a third WTC final appearance looks increasingly difficult.

England's Revival Hopes

England are placed seventh after a disappointing run that includes a heavy Ashes defeat. Despite starting with a drawn series against India, they have struggled for consistency and must deliver strong results in the upcoming home series against New Zealand and Pakistan to revive their hopes.

Bangladesh and West Indies Seek Turnaround

Bangladesh, yet to register a win, sit eighth with a points percentage of 16.66. Their drawn Test in Galle remains the lone bright spot so far, and the home series against Pakistan could be pivotal in turning their fortunes around.

West Indies languish at the bottom of the table after a winless start to their campaign. With just one draw from eight matches, they face an uphill task, though upcoming home fixtures offer a chance to rebuild.

As the WTC resumes, the focus shifts to consistency and adaptability, with every series now carrying greater significance in the race to Lord's. (ANI)