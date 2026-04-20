Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to win the WWE World Heavyweight title at Wrestlemania 42. In a major upset, Oba Femi beat Brock Lesnar, who hinted at retirement. PENTA retained the Intercontinental title in a chaotic ladder match.

Roman Reigns outclassed defending champion CM Punk to capture his maiden WWE World Heavyweight title and his seventh-overall world title in a hard-fought main event on day two of Wrestlemania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The other highlights included rising Nigerian powerhouse Oba Femi shocking multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar and an action-packed six man ladder match for the WWE Intercontinental title.

Reigns vs Punk: A slugfest for the title

The main event saw Roman dominating Punk for a good chunk with his sheer power, but it was the determination, heart and resillience of the Chicago wrestling star that kept him going, getting a sizable amount of offence, even giving Roman a taste of his own medicine with a Superman Punch and also unleashed a jaw-dropping elbow drop to Roman through the announce desk as both men unleashed their greatest hits during this slugfest that went over 30 minutes. However, Punk, left bloodied earlier after being hit on his head with steel steps by Roman was physically a spent force towards the end, with two back-to-back spears from Roman ending the match just when it seemed Punk could retain with two back-to-back 'Go To Sleep', his finishing move.

Oba Femi shocks Brock Lesnar, veteran signals retirement

The day 2 started with a match between two gigantic athletes, Brock Lesnar and rising Nigerian star, Oba Femi. Oba dominated the proceedings early on, left totally unfazed by Lesnar's offence. But Lesnar took the action outside and unleashed some serious offence, including his signature German suplexes and finishing move, F5. However, this could do little to keep down Oba, who responded with a chokeslam and his finishing move, a powerbomb and pinned Lesnar to the mat in a gigantic upset, with the match lasting less than five minutes. Following the match, Lesnar left his wrestling gear in the ring and shared a heartwarming moment with his long-time manager, Paul Heyman, signalling retirement. The multi-time champion soaked in the applause from the crowd, who acknowledged Brock's contribution to the sport with chants of "Thank you Brock"!

PENTA retains IC title in chaotic ladder match

The WWE Intercontinental title ladder match featured champion PENTA, Rey Mysterio, Rusev, JD MDonagh, Je'Von Evans and Dragon Lee. The match-up was a highlight reel filled up with crazy displays of atheleticism and audaciousness, with a highlight being Rey delivering his signature '619' move to Lee, who found himself sandwiched in a ladder and PENTA unleashing a 'Mexican Destroyer' on JD on a ladder. However, after almost 15 minutes of action with bodies flying everywhere, being thrown/smashed into ladders, PENTA managed to retain the title.

Other Major Results

Trick Williams becomes new United States Champion

The WWE United States Championship featured champion Sami Zayn going one-on-one with Trick Williams, who was accompanied by American rapper Lil Yachty. Zayn and Trick went back and forth throughout the match, with Zayn once even taking out Yacthy and the rapper getting a payback later. Trick delivered a brutal knee to Sami's head, pinning him down 1-2-3 to the mat to secure his first major singles title in WWE.

Finn Balor triumphs in street fight

Another highlight of the event was a street fight between Finn Balor, sporting a demonic fqce/body art, taking on his former teammate from the faction 'Judgememt Day', Dominik Mysterio. The match went back and forth, with sounds of chairshots and kendo sticks ringing loud in the arena. It was Dominik's smart reflexes versus Balor's veteran instincts clashing, with both men trying to outsmart and damage each other's bodies. However, a 'Coup de Grace', a top-rope double leg stomp through a table from Finn helped him get the win over Dominik.

Rhea Ripley crowned new Women's Champion

Also, in the women's wrestling division, Rhea Ripley outclassed champion Jade Cargill to win the WWE Women's Championship in an intense 10-minute battle.