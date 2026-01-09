New UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning expressed excitement about leading the franchise after her Delhi Capitals stint. She highlighted the squad's balance of experience and youth, aiming to build on past work and play a fearless brand of cricket.

Meg Lanning on Leading a Refreshed Squad

Ahead of her side's Women's Premier League (WPL) opener against Gujarat Giants on Saturday, UP Warriorz skipper Meg Lanning expressed her excitement about leading the new franchise after a three-year stint with Delhi Capitals and pointed out the balance of experience and youth in the squad.

The upcoming season marks a new chapter for the Warriorz with Lanning at the helm, alongside a refreshed squad blend of international experience and emerging domestic talent. The group features proven match-winners, including Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Harleen Deol, and Deandra Dottin, supported by exciting young players who add depth and versatility across departments, as per a press release from UP Warriorz.

Captain Lanning spoke about her first season with the Warriorz and building on the foundation already created by the franchise. "I am really excited to lead UP Warriorz this season. There has been a lot of hard work over the last few years, and we want to build on that. We have got a balanced squad with experience and young talent, and now it's about going out there, playing our brand of cricket and enjoying it."

Lanning's Impressive Track Record

Lanning was roped in by UP Warriorz, who had got the dreadful wooden spoon last season, for Rs 1.90 crore ahead of the WPL 2026 season in the auction last year. Delhi Capitals had reached the final in all three seasons under the captaincy of Lanning, a multi-time World Cup-winning captain for Australia, but surprisingly did not win in any season, losing to MI by seven wickets and RCB by eight wickets in one-sided matches and then to MI by eight runs last season in a closely contested match, failing to chase down 150 runs.

Lanning is the third-highest run-getter in WPL history, with 952 runs in 27 matches and innings at an average of 39.66, a strike rate of over 127 and nine fifties and a best score of 92. With a record 17 international centuries and over 8,300 runs, she is considered one of the finest batters of all time.

Decorated International Career

The Australian great, who won a whopping five ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles and two ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophies, six of those as captain, announced sudden retirement from international cricket last year at the age of 31 in 2023.

Coach's Vision and Team Strategy

Head coach Abhishek Nayar underlined the intent and clarity within the squad heading into the opener: "We wanted the best leader for this group, and Meg brings exactly that. This format is a captain's format, and having her allows the team to play with freedom. Our focus is on creating an environment where players express themselves, enjoy their cricket, and build a legacy for this franchise."

Key Players to Watch

All-rounder Deepti Sharma will be central to the Warriorz plans following a strong year internationally, with both bat and ball expected to play a decisive role throughout the season. Sophie Ecclestone continues as a key pillar of the bowling attack, while additions like Harleen Deol strengthen the batting core and fielding unit.

Abhishek Nayar also emphasised the team's competitive mindset ahead of the first game: "It's a fresh start for us this year. We have assembled a strong squad with contrasting skill sets that complement each other. The aim is simple, play fearless cricket, stay consistent, and compete deep into the tournament."

Focus on the Opening Clash

The clash against Gujarat Giants will set the tone for UP Warriorz' campaign as they look to convert potential into early momentum in Navi Mumbai.