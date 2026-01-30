Skipper Ash Gardner and Georgia Wareham's late heroics helped Gujarat Giants post a challenging 167/4 against Mumbai Indians in a high-stakes WPL match. Gardner hit 46, while Wareham remained unbeaten on 44, setting a tough target for MI.

A late surge from skipper Ash Gardner and Georgia Wareham helped Gujarat Giants (GG) to a solid 167/4 in 20 overs against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) clash at Vadodara on Friday. If GG wins this match, they will solidify their playoff spot, while for MI, it would be curtains in their title defence.

Giants' Innings Gets Underway

After GG won the toss and opted to bat first, Sophie Devine got a couple of boundaries to kickstart her innings. But the Aussie Beth Mooney just could not keep going and handed a leading edge into the hands of Sajeevan Sajana at mid-wicket for just five runs in eight balls. Shabnim Ismail got the first wicket, with GG at 21/1 in 2.2 overs.

Anushka Sharma, coming at number three, looked in good touch, collecting four boundaries in total against Vaishnavi Sharma. GG ended their powerplay at 48/1, with Anushka (18*) and Sophie (19*) developing a partnership.

Key Wickets Fall in Middle Overs

Anushka looked in sublime touch, with a flick towards deep square leg for four, bringing GG's fifty in 6.3 overs. The 48-run stand was ended by Amelia Kerr, who got Anushka caught for 31-ball 33, with four boundaries and a six by Shabnim after being hit for a six on the previous ball. GG was 69/2 in 9.3 overs.

Nat-Sciver Brunt started the second half of the innings by getting Sophie for 21-ball 25, with three fours, with Amelia plucking a reverse cupped catch at deep mid-wicket. GG was 71/3 in 10.2 overs.

Gardner and Wareham Lead Late Surge

The captain, Ash Gardner, joined forces with her Aussie teammate Georgia Wareham. The duo took GG to the 100-run mark in 14.4 overs.

In the 16th over, Gardner took charge, starting the Hayley Matthews over with a six over deep mid-wicket and following it with a hat-trick of fours, leaking 19 runs in the process.

In the next over by Shabnim, Gardner and Wareham collected two fours each, with 17 more runs coming.

Kerr ended the 71-run stand as a stumping ended Ash's stay for 28-ball 46, with seven fours and a six. GG was 142/4 in 17.2 overs.

In the next over, GG's late surge continued as Wareham smacked Nat-Sciver for a six over deep square leg and then a four over cover, bringing up the 150-run mark in 18.4 overs.

GG Post Competitive Total

GG ended their innings at 167/4, with Bharti Fulmali (5*) and Wareham (44* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) unbeaten. A late surge had let them collect 61 runs in the final five overs.

Kerr (2/26) and Shabnim (1/29) delivered top-class four-over spells for MI. (ANI)