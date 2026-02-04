Gujarat Giants coach Michael Klinger expressed satisfaction with his team's fightback and playoff qualification in the WPL despite their eliminator loss to DC. He praised their batting but noted they aim for 'bigger things' and will return stronger.

Following his side's exit from the Women's Premier League (WPL), Gujarat Giants (GG) head coach Michael Klinger expressed happiness with his side's fightback while batting during the match and their playoff qualification, but said that the side is "aiming for bigger things".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gujarat Giants produced another admirable fightback during the eliminator, just days after a similar fightback had helped them qualify for the playoffs, but their bowling led by the 'Purple Cap' holder Sophie Devine fell flat while defending 169, with Lizelle Lee and Shafali Varma motoring to 89 in just around seven overs and from there, it was just GG trying to drag the inevitable, a defeat. After getting the two wooden spoons in the first two editions, two successive qualifications for playoffs are for sure a heartening turnaround, but they have yet to reach the final of the WPL.

Klinger on Match Performance

Speaking during the post-match presser, Klinger said, "To get 168 from where we were, getting 100 runs in those last 10 overs, was great. I thought Beth (Mooney) and Georgia (Wareham) batted fantastically to get us to that point, and Kashvee (Gautam) delivered a fine cameo. With a better start, we would have got 180-runs."

"Delhi bowled really well, nice and straight. They assessed the conditions well, while we gave away plenty of easy boundaries. We missed on our lines," he added.

Aiming for Bigger Things

Klinger said that the team has gained clarity on areas they need to improve, and they look to "come back stronger and bigger next year".

"We have plenty of time to watch more cricket from local and overseas players, and to come back stronger and bigger next year. To qualify for two years in two years is better than going home. We are satisfied with this, but we are aiming for bigger things. Did not happen this year, but hopefully will play stronger cricket next season," he added.

Praise for Uncapped Talent

The former Australian cricketer also praised uncapped Indian talents, Anushka Sharma and Bharti Fulmali, who recently got a call-up to Team India for the Australia tour. He went on to say that while Anushka got fine starts, she has much more to offer. On Bharti, he said she struggled in the Vadodara leg of the tournament due to low bounce on pitches.

"I thought Anushka Sharma had a good season for her first one. She had many good starts. The next step for her is to realise how good she is, and she could be a player with 300-plus runs in a season. She will realise that. She is a fantastic player and could get a chance to play for India before next year's WPL. I hope she does. That experience of international cricket would help her next year. Bharti started off well, but the low bounce here did not quite suit her," she said.

In seven matches, Anushka scored 177 runs at an average of 25.28, with a strike rate of 129.19 and a best score of 44. On the other hand, Bharti started off fine in Navi Mumbai, with 95 runs in four innings, but could manage just 24 runs in the next nine innings.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bowl first and reduced the Giants to 59/4 in 8.4 overs. Beth Mooney (62* in 51 balls, with six fours) had a 61-run partnership with fellow Aussie Georgia Wareham (35 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six), which provided some stability to the innings. Mooney was also involved in a late flourish with Kashvee Gautam (18 in 10 balls, with three fours), taking GG to 168/7.

Chinelle Henry (3/35 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC.

Delhi Capitals' Run-Chase

In the run-chase, Lizelle Lee (43 in 24 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Shafali Verma (31 in 21 balls, with seven fours) set a fiery foundation for the chase with an 89-run stand in just 7.1 overs. Later, Wolvaardt (32* in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) had a quickfire 68-run third wicket stand with skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (41 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and a six), while Marizanne Kapp (4*) produced the winning runs with three wickets and 26 balls in hand.

Skipper Jemimah took home the 'Player of the Match' award, and her side will play 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the title clash on Thursday at Vadodara. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)