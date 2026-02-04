DC all-rounder Chinelle Henry, who took three wickets, credited a 'clear head' for their eliminator win over Gujarat Giants. DC chased 169 to enter their fourth final, where they will face RCB. Henry praised the team's trust and planning.

Following her side's win over Gujarat Giants (GG) in the eliminator, Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Chinelle Henry, who broke the back of GG batting with a fantastic three-wicket spell, said that it was about having a "clear head" during the game and added that sharing powerplay with veteran South African Marizanne Kapp is "special". DC made it four finals in four seasons, dominating a valiant Gujarat Giants in a run-chase of 169 runs, setting up a title clash with 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). DC elected to field first, and Chinelle's powerplay spell immediately put GG on backfoot, reducing them to 59/4 in 8.4 overs.

'Clear Head and Staying Calm'

Reflecting on the mindset heading into the Eliminator, Henry said, as quoted by a DC press release, "Before we went in, we had a small conversation about how we were going to go about it. In the previous games we played them, we came out on the wrong end in some pretty tight matches. This time it was about having a clear head and staying calm while chasing this total."

An explosive opening partnership of 89 off 43 between Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma laid the foundation for the chase before the middle order steered DC towards the favoured outcome. Speaking about the clarity within the group and the trust in individual roles, Henry added, "It was about having clear plans and backing our strengths because we know how dangerous Shafali and Lizelle are at the top of the order. Regardless of the score, it was just about going out there and playing our game."

Team Leadership and Pace Collaboration

Speaking about leadership within the team she said, "As a pace unit, a lot of the work is done behind the scenes. We pick each other's brains and have a lot of conversations, especially about conditions."

"Jemimah (Rodrigues) is always willing to have those conversations about what is working and what each bowler's strengths are. Sharing the powerplay with (Marizanne) Kapp is special. We constantly talk about plans and how we can help the team together."

Bowling Prowess on Display

Earlier in the evening, DC's bowlers played a decisive role in putting the Giants under pressure with Chinelle Henry picking 3 and Nandni Sharma with two scalps derailing the opposition's momentum. With her performance, Nandni achieved a landmark feat, becoming the highest wicket taking Indian bowler in a single WPL season, moving to 16 wickets in the 2026 edition and remaining in contention for the Purple Cap.

Squad's Belief and Henry's Role

Opening up on the belief within the squad in high-pressure situations, Henry said, "As a team, we trust each other, and we believe in the ability of the group. Whether it was Lizelle, Shafali, Jemimah or Laura, or the rest of us at the back end, we knew the job that we had to do."

On Playing as an All-Rounder

Henry has played a key role for DC this season, contributing across departments. Speaking about her role she said, "I was brought into this team as an all-rounder. If one part is not going your way, the other can fall into place. I am just happy to be helping the team in whichever way that I can."

"Over the past couple of years, it has been about developing different skills, not just bowling with the new ball but being effective in different phases of the game and also improving my batting by reading situations better."

Focus Shifts to the Final

With the team now turning their focus to the final, Henry said, "It does not matter whether you have a quick turnaround. As a unit, we are never switched off. The conversations about how we can get better are always happening."

"Tonight was a win, but the most important game is still to come. We are always looking at how we can make that final step and become WPL champions." She added.

Match Recap: GG vs DC

Coming to the GG-DC match, DC won the toss and elected to bowl first and reduced the Giants to 59/4 in 8.4 overs. Beth Mooney (62* in 51 balls, with six fours) had a 61-run partnership with fellow Aussie Georgia Wareham (35 in 25 balls, with three fours and a six), which provided some stability to the innings. Mooney was also involved in a late flourish with Kashvee Gautam (18 in 10 balls, with three fours), taking GG to 168/7. Chinelle Henry (3/35 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for DC.

In the run-chase, Lizelle Lee (43 in 24 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Shafali Verma (31 in 21 balls, with seven fours) set a fiery foundation for the chase with an 89-run stand in just 7.1 overs. Later, Wolvaardt (32* in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) had a quickfire 68-run third wicket stand with skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (41 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and a six), while Marizanne Kapp (4*) produced the winning runs with three wickets and 26 balls in hand. Skipper Jemimah took home the 'Player of the Match' award, and her side will play 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the title clash on Thursday at Vadodara. (ANI)