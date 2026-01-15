In WPL 2026 Match 8, UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to field against the Mumbai Indians. Winless UP is at the bottom of the table, while MI is second. MI brings back Nat Sciver-Brunt for Hayley Matthews.

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning has won the Toss and decided to field first against the Mumbai Indians in match eight of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Thursday. UP are at the bottom of the points table with three losses, whereas the Mumbai Indians are at the second spot with two wins and one loss.

What the Captains Said

Lanning said after winning the Toss, "Chasing seems to have worked here, gives a chance to work with the ball first. Same team, we feel that gives us the best chance. Sometimes, having games come around quickly helps. A lot of talent within this group. Trying to bring it all together. A lot of learning for myself and the team. We've done a lot of things right, but haven't put it together," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, "One change - Nat (Sciver-Brunt) back, Hayley (Matthews) resting. (Nicola) Carey has been contributing with both bat and ball. I think she should continue playing. Throughout this tournament, teams have been scoring 180. We played here in our first game, where the ball seamed around early. Hopefully, we bat well on this pitch today."

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Gunalan Kamalini(wicketkeeper), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha

UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(captain), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat(wicketkeeper), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.

