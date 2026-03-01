West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer made history by hitting a record 19 sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition, surpassing Pakistan's Sahibazada Farhan. The feat came during a Super Eight clash against India where West Indies set a target of 196.

West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer displayed his destructive power-hitting and became the first player to hit 19 sixes in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

Hetmyer Surpasses Farhan for New Record

Hetmyer now has the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition. He hit a couple of sixes in the do-or-die Super Eight clash against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. He overtook Pakistan's Sahibazada Farhan to achieve this feat in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Farhan is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 383 runs. He has hit 18 sixes and 37 fours in the tournament, including two centuries.

Hetmyer is the fourth leading run-scorer of the tournament so far with 248 runs. He has hit 19 sixes and 16 fours for the West Indies in this edition.

Most Sixes in a Single T20 WC Edition

The third and fourth name in the list of most sixes in a single edition also belongs to West Indies players. Nicholas Pooran is in third place with 17 sixes in the last edition. Chris Gayle is fourth with 16 sixes in the 2012 edition. Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan is in joint fourth with 16 sixes (2024).

West Indies Set India a Target of 196

West Indies were asked to bat first, and a majestic 76-run partnership between Jason Holder and Rovman Powell for the fifth wicket propelled West Indies to 195/4 in their last Super 8 fixture. Powell slammed 34 off just 19 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Holder smashed 37 off 22 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes.

A target of 196 stands between India and the semi-final spot.

Hetmyer was starting to flex his muscles, and had hit two sixes and a four, but ended up nicking a ball angling away from him to the wicketkeeper. He made 27 runs off just 12 balls.

In the virtual knock-out in Kolkata, the winner is set to seal the last remaining semi-final spot, with South Africa, New Zealand and England already confirmed as semi-finalists.