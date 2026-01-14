Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by seven wickets for their first WPL 2026 win. Chasing 155, Lizelle Lee (67) and Shafali Verma (36) set up the victory before Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 21 sealed the deal. UP Warriorz remain winless.

Delhi Capitals secured a thrilling seven-wicket win against the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 match on Wednesday. This is Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi's first win in the ongoing tournament. UP Warriorz are still winless in the tournament, losing three matches in a row.

Delhi Capitals' Thrilling Chase

While chasing a target of 155 runs, Delhi Capitals were off to a flying start after openers Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee stitched a superb 94-run partnership. Verma departed after scoring 36 runs off 32 deliveries, including six fours. Lee smashed 67 runs off 44 deliveries, including eight fours and three sixes.

DC almost bottled the run chase after they lost their captain Jemimah for 21 runs off 14 deliveries, including three fours. However, Laura Wolvaardt held her nerves and scored an unbeaten 21 off 14 balls, including three fours, to help her side clinch a win by seven wickets.

Lanning Stars as Warriorz Post 154

Earlier, UP Warriorz, who are winless in the ongoing tournament, were put in to bat first by Delhi Capitals, who have also not won a match in their two matches. After Kiran Navgire was removed for a duck, a 47-run stand between Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield (27 in 20 balls, with five fours) and an 85-run stand with Harleen Deol (retired out at 47 in 36 balls, with seven fours) stabilised UP Warriorz.

Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp (2/24 in four overs), Shafali Verma (2/16 in four overs) and Shree Charani (1/29) were sensational with the ball, restricting UP Warriorz to 154/8 in 20 overs.

Meg Lanning Crosses 1000-Run Milestone

During the match, UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning became the third player to reach the milestone of 1,000 Women's Premier League runs. Lanning was the top scorer in her team's innings, scoring 54 in 38 balls, with nine fours and a six, with a strike rate of 142.11.

In 30 matches and innings, Lanning has scored 1,050 runs at an average of 38.88, with a strike rate of 125.74, including 10 fifties. His best score is 92.

This season, she has scored 98 runs in three innings at an average of 32.66, with a strike rate of almost 114, with a fifty. She is the second-highest run-getter in WPL history. (ANI)