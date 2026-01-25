Delhi Capitals ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's unbeaten run in WPL 2026 with a seven-wicket victory. The win propelled the Jemimah Rodrigues-led side to the second spot in the standings, while RCB remains at the top despite their first loss.

Delhi Capitals (DC) put up a dominating show at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi as they registered a seven-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB had not been defeated in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season and this was their first loss.

With this victory, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals jumped to the second spot in the ongoing WPL tournament. They have six points from six matches (three wins and three losses) and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.169. The Smriti Mandhana's Bengaluru continued to lead with 10 points from six matches. The Bengaluru-based franchise has secured five victories and one loss, with a positive NRR of 1.236.

RCB's Innings Falter

After being asked to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bundled out for just 109 in 20 overs. Captain Smriti Mandhana played a fighting knock of 38 runs off 34 deliveries, including six fours and one maximum. However, Georgia Voll (11 off 14 deliveries) and Radha Yadav (18 off 17 balls, with the help of one six) failed to convert their starts.

For the Delhi Capitals, Nandni Sharma took a three-wicket haul (3/26). Speedster Marizanne Kapp (2/17), Minnu Mani (2/18) and Chinelle Henry (2/22) took two wickets apiece.

Capitals' Comfortable Chase

Chasing a 110-run target, openers Shafali Verma (16 off eight deliveries, including four boundaries) and Lizelle Lee ( six off eight balls, with the help of one four) failed to score runs.

However, Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 42 off 38 deliveries, including four boundaries and one six, took her side to a chase down the target in 15.4 overs. Apart from her, captain Jemimah Rodrigues (24 off 26 balls, four boundaries) and Marizanne Kapp (19* off 15 balls, three fours) contributed with the bat. (ANI)