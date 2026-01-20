Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and decided to field against Mumbai Indians. MI is second on the table while DC is at the bottom. Mumbai has also named Vaishnavi Sharma as an injury replacement for G Kamalini.

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has won the toss and decided to field first against two-time champions Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

WPL Points Table Update

In the ongoing tournament, the Mumbai Indians are placed second with five matches. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has secured two wins and three losses, with four points and a positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.151. Delhi Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the points table with one win and three losses in four matches. They have just 2 points and a negative NRR of 0.856.

Mumbai Indians Announce Injury Replacement

Ahead of the match against the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini was ruled out due to an injury for the remainder of the tournament. The development was confirmed on the WPL's official website on Tuesday.

The statement further added that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai has picked up Vaishnavi Sharma as Kamalini's injury replacement.

Before her injury, the wicketkeeper-batter had played 5 matches in the ongoing edition of the WPL.

The WPL statement also read that Vaishnavi Sharma will join the two-time champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh. The left-arm spinner was also part of India's historic triumph at the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup squad of 2025. Vaishnavi Sharma has also played five T20I matches for India, taking five wickets.

Playing XIs

Playing XIs of both teams:

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(wicketkeeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(captain), Deeya Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Lucy Hamilton, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Rahila Firdous(w), Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.

(ANI)