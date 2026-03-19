Khushi Khanijau took the lead in the sixth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour with a 3-under 68. She is one shot ahead of Shweta Mansingh and amateur Guntas K Sandhu, who both carded 2-under 69. Ridhima Dilawari is tied-fourth at even-par 71.

Khushi Khanijau got off to a great start with three birdies in the first four holes and ensured the first day's best card in the sixth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Jaypee Wishtown Golf Course. Khushi shot 3-under 68 and led the field by one shot.

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Top Performers on Day 1

On a day when there were only three under-par cards, Khushi was one shot ahead of Shweta Mansingh and promising amateur Guntas K Sandhu, who carded 2-under 69 each. Four others, including this year's only multiple winner, Ridhima Dilawari, were even par 71 for the round. The other three were Smriti Bhargav, Jasmine Shekar and another amateur, Alysha Dutt.

Round-by-Round Breakdown

Khushi opened birdie-birdie and added a third one on the fourth. Dropped shots on the fifth and the ninth saw her at 1-under for the front nine. On the back nine, she birdied twice on the 10th and the 12th and parred the rest of the holes.

Shweta had three birdies against two bogeys in the first seven holes and was 1-under for the front nine. On the back nine, she had one birdie on the 16th and parred the other holes.

Guntas birdied the third, 10th and 12th and dropped her only shot on the 14th.

Rest of the Field

Vidhatri Urs and Saanvi Somu shot 72 each and were in the big group, which was Tied-eighth. Some of the other leading names at Tied-eighth included Amandeep Drall, a former runner-up at the Hero Women's Indian Open, Yaalisai Verma, amateurs Aradhana Manikandan, Anuradha Chaudhuri, and Ananya Datar.

Tvesa Malik and Nehra Tripathi were Tied-15th with 73 each. (ANI)