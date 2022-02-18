WWE: The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted

The Undertaker announced his retirement from WWE in 2020. He has wrestled the most WrestleMania matches and holds a spectacular win record of 25-2. He will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

In what comes as a historic announcement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and its fans, legendary pro-wrestler The Undertaker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. WWE officially announced on Friday after the news was earlier broken by New York Post. The induction will happen during the WrestleMania 38 week, on April 1, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Undertaker is yet to respond on his induction but will be doing so on NBC's The TODAY Show on Saturday. His legacy in WWE is unparalleled, as he inflicted fear on his opponents and anyone who dared to cross him. As he portrayed the gimmick of The Dead Man, no other pro-wrestler was scarier than him, as he famously also topped the chart of the Scariest Wrestler in History by multiple media houses.

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes' likely WWE comeback after AEW shocker leaves fans excited

The Undertaker has witnessed unprecedented success since making his debut during the Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) in 1990. He is a seven-time world champion, besides winning the Hardcore Championship on an occasion, and the World Tag-Team Championship on seven instances. He also won the 2007 Royal Rumble, besides winning the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy and 15 Slammy Awards.

One of The Undertaker's spectacular records happens to be in WrestleMania. While he has competed in most matches in the event's history, he also holds the record of winning the most matches (25). He also held the longest unbeaten streak of 21-0 before Brock Lesnar broke the line at WrestleMania 30. His second loss came against Roman Reigns.