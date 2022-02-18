Cody Rhodes' likely WWE comeback after AEW shocker leaves fans excited

Cody Rhodes has left AEW after failing to agree to a new contract. He, along with his wife Brandi, is a free agent. He has been tipped for a return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 38.

In what comes as the first-ever shock for the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans, Cody Rhodes has parted ways with the company. The news broke out on Thursday after multiple media outlets reported that he and his wife Brandi had disagreed with terms related to a new contract with the Tony Khan-owned pro-wrestling giant. Thus, it brings his three-year role in AEW as a wrestler and the Executive vice-president to a premature end.

Meanwhile, following Rhodes' exit, he has been linked to a sensation return to Vince McMahon-owned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the true pro-wrestling giant he began his career with in 2006. He and Brandi had worked with WWE before, while Brandi worked as a ring announcer during her tenure with her ring name Eden Stiles. Both had departed the promotion in 2016.

With Rhodes departing, AEW is now short of an EVP and a Chief Branding Officer (CBO), with the latter being handled by Brandi. During his tenure with AEW, Rhodes won the TNT Championship on record three occasions but never won the AEW World Championship, despite having battled for it against Chris Jericho initially. He was also given the AEW Dynamite Award for Best Moment on the Mic.

Rhodes sent out a lengthy message on social media to his fans following his AEW departure. In the meantime, Sports Illustrated has reported that talks are already underway between him and WWE. Also, it is being assumed that his return to WWE could mean handing him a remunerative contract, along with an administrative role.

As far as Rhodes' WWE career is concerned, he spent a decade between 2006-16. He happened to be a two-time Intercontinental Champion, besides winning the Tag-Team Championship on six instances. Besides, he also won a couple of Slammy Awards for Outstanding Achievement of Baby Oil Application and Tag Team of the Year (2013).

Considering his potential return, WWE must also have a good feud designed for him to compete in WrestleMania 38. However, it is unclear whether he would return ahead of WM or post that. Also, since he will need an administrative role, it is uncertain if he would get the same on the main roster, given that the decisions there are made by McMahon himself, while a similar role in NXT would be best suited for him under Triple-H.