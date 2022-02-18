  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cody Rhodes' likely WWE comeback after AEW shocker leaves fans excited

    Cody Rhodes has left AEW after failing to agree to a new contract. He, along with his wife Brandi, is a free agent. He has been tipped for a return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 38.

    Cody Rhodes likely World Wrestling Entertainment WWE comeback after All Elite Wrestling AEW shocker leaves fans excited-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In what comes as the first-ever shock for the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans, Cody Rhodes has parted ways with the company. The news broke out on Thursday after multiple media outlets reported that he and his wife Brandi had disagreed with terms related to a new contract with the Tony Khan-owned pro-wrestling giant. Thus, it brings his three-year role in AEW as a wrestler and the Executive vice-president to a premature end.

    Meanwhile, following Rhodes' exit, he has been linked to a sensation return to Vince McMahon-owned World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the true pro-wrestling giant he began his career with in 2006. He and Brandi had worked with WWE before, while Brandi worked as a ring announcer during her tenure with her ring name Eden Stiles. Both had departed the promotion in 2016.

    ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 38 - Stone Cold Steve Austin to weave 3:16 magic again?

    With Rhodes departing, AEW is now short of an EVP and a Chief Branding Officer (CBO), with the latter being handled by Brandi. During his tenure with AEW, Rhodes won the TNT Championship on record three occasions but never won the AEW World Championship, despite having battled for it against Chris Jericho initially. He was also given the AEW Dynamite Award for Best Moment on the Mic.

    Rhodes sent out a lengthy message on social media to his fans following his AEW departure. In the meantime, Sports Illustrated has reported that talks are already underway between him and WWE. Also, it is being assumed that his return to WWE could mean handing him a remunerative contract, along with an administrative role.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Is Bobby Lashley looking to renew his rivalry with John Cena?

    As far as Rhodes' WWE career is concerned, he spent a decade between 2006-16. He happened to be a two-time Intercontinental Champion, besides winning the Tag-Team Championship on six instances. Besides, he also won a couple of Slammy Awards for Outstanding Achievement of Baby Oil Application and Tag Team of the Year (2013).

    Considering his potential return, WWE must also have a good feud designed for him to compete in WrestleMania 38. However, it is unclear whether he would return ahead of WM or post that. Also, since he will need an administrative role, it is uncertain if he would get the same on the main roster, given that the decisions there are made by McMahon himself, while a similar role in NXT would be best suited for him under Triple-H.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Bihar Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut against Mizoram, fans go berserk, twitter reactions-ayh

    Ranji Trophy: Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut, fans go berserk

    Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

    Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite watch

    Ronaldo vs Messi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite (WATCH)

    Mohammed Siraj recalls how Virat Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and Indian Premier League IPL being life-changer-ayh

    Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

    football Is there a split in Manchester United dressing room? Here is Cristiano Ronaldo subtle answer

    Is there a split in Manchester United's dressing room? Here's Ronaldo's subtle answer

    Recent Stories

    LIC likely to launch its IPO on March 11 Report gcw

    LIC likely to launch its IPO on March 11: Report

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Bihar Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut against Mizoram, fans go berserk, twitter reactions-ayh

    Ranji Trophy: Sakibul Gani notches world record after scoring 300 on debut, fans go berserk

    Indian tax evasion probe against Huawei irks China, alleges discrimination

    Indian tax evasion probe against Huawei irks China, alleges discrimination

    Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

    Hamilton breaks silence over Abu Dhabi GP fiasco; confirms F1 return for 2022 season

    When PM Modi hosted Sikhs at his residence-dnm

    PHOTOS: When PM Modi hosted Sikhs at his residence

    Recent Videos

    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon
    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon